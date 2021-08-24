Former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was quietly stripped of his Emmy award just one day after he resigned in shame over multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced it rescinded the award in a short statement Tuesday.

“The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award,” the statement said.

“His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”

A news release that initially announced the award has since been deleted from the office of the New York governor’s website.

Cuomo accepted the award virtually last November. The International Emmy Award was essentially a thank you from Hollywood for the once-popular governor’s daily coronavirus briefings, which began last year.

Cuomo conducted 111 such briefings, which made him a rockstar among the left. The Democrat was later floated as a potential presidential candidate.

The academy never once mentioned, amid all the praise, that Cuomo was accused of killing thousands of seniors in the Empire State with an order that sent COVID-positive people to recover in long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

Instead, a slew of Hollywood stars and friends of the now-former governor signed on to make the presentation into a pageant of sorts.

Academy President Bruce Paisner heaped nothing but praise on Cuomo as the award was handed out.







“Last spring, when the virus was new and out of control, and the people of New York were frightened at its relentless spread, one man took it upon himself to use technology to spread reliable information and tell citizens what to do,” Paisner said. “Governor Cuomo’s daily press conferences were a whole new dimension in public education. He informed, he demanded and he calmed people down.”

“No one who saw it will easily forget it: the mountain, the boyfriend, the COVID test and the gradually declining numbers. People everywhere saw them. I have a friend who got up every morning in Abu Dhabi and watched the governor’s press conference of the day before on YouTube,” Paisner added. “I have many friends in California who admit that what they know, they know from Governor Cuomo and his explanations.”







Cuomo played the part of humble public servant when accepting the award.

“Thank you to all the members of the Academy. Your work has brought smiles and hope and relief for so many people during these difficult days,” Cuomo said. “I wish I could say that my daily COVID presentations were well-choreographed, scripted, rehearsed, or reflected any of the talents that you advance.”

“They didn’t. They offered only one thing: authentic truth and stability. But sometimes that’s enough,” he added.

Cuomo officially stepped down on Monday evening and his replacement, now-former New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, was sworn in Tuesday morning.

