Commentary
Cuomo Humiliated New Yorkers with Indoor Dining Ban Days Before a Snowstorm, Defiant Patrons Ate in Blizzard Until Gov't Shut That Down Too

By Jared Harris
Published December 18, 2020 at 4:01pm
Just days before an ugly snowstorm covered heavily-populated areas of the state with nearly a foot of frigid white drifts, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned all indoor dining over coronavirus fears.

Patrons who decided to eat in freezing temperatures were handed even more humiliation as a city department soon stepped in and suspended outdoor dining altogether over weather concerns.

Gov. Cuomo announced the indoor ban on Dec. 11 amid rising COVID-19 infections in the state, according to the New York Post. The rule went into effect Monday, just days before a snowstorm pounded New York City.

“We have been setting rules that make sense for everyone, and it is basically all common sense. We invested very heavily in doing COVID testing, and we do more testing than any state in the nation. That gives us actual facts that we can base our actions upon,” Cuomo said, according to a news release.

“This is not high science we’re applying here — these are common-sense rules.”

Restaurants made the most of the situation, arranging tables, chairs, and heaters under makeshift covers to protect diners from the winter elements.

Despite restaurants’ best attempts, going out to eat in New York City now means facing wet and cold weather with only a temporary shelter between the dining table and the elements.

As severe weather crept into New York City a few days later, restaurants were dealt another painful blow from the government.

On Monday, the City of New York Department of Sanitation issued a “snow alert” for Wednesday, which temporarily shuttered all outdoor and roadway dining due to a large amount of expected snowfall.

Although restaurants were not asked to remove their outdoor dining structures, the order required the removal of electric heaters and recommended the removal of tables and chairs.

The outdoor dining restrictions were lifted Thursday.

Should indoor dining remain banned in NYC?

For New York City eateries already on the brink due to COVID restrictions and economic lockdowns, the indoor dining ban is sure to have disastrous effects on their bottom line.

Throw in a few temporary shutdowns over snow (a weather phenomenon not uncommon in New York), and these businesses could be looking at even more complications as the new year begins.

As the snow piled even more hardship on New York businesses, Cuomo found the time to pose for a photo opportunity while filling up his car with gas.

With winter nowhere near over, it remains to be seen how much damage the government will truly do to New York businesses.

