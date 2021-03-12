Democratic New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand on Friday called for embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.

“Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct.

“Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign,” they said in a joint statement.

BREAKING: Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are calling on @NYGovCuomo to resign. pic.twitter.com/F6Z1b9GSf9 — Luis Ferré-Sadurní (@luisferre) March 12, 2021

Cuomo faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment. One current aide has claimed the governor groped her last year, according to a published report.

Their statement follows a rash of statements from New York House Democrats calling for Cuomo to step down.

“Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York,” said House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler, a New York City Democrat. “Governor Cuomo must resign.”

Read my statement calling for the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/JyZntu9HJS — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) March 12, 2021

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamal Bowman, Kathleen Rice, Carolyn Maloney, Mondaire Jones, Grace Meng, Yvette Clark, Adriano Espaillat, Nydia Velasquez, Anthony Delgado, Brian Higgins and Sean Maloney also called on Cuomo to quit.

Their comments add to calls from Democratic and Republican state legislators for Cuomo to resign or face impeachment.

The statement from Schumer and Gillibrand followed a media briefing in which Cuomo said he would not resign, according to CNBC.

“I’m not going to resign,” Cuomo said. “I was not elected by the politicians, I was elected by the people.”

Cuomo said that politics and not principle was the driving force of those calling for him to resign.

“Politicians who don’t know a single fact but yet form a conclusion and then an opinion are in my opinion reckless and dangerous,” he said.

“Politicians take positions for all sorts of reasons, including political expediency and bowing to pressure,” he said. “But people know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth.”

Cuomo said he was not guilty of the claims of sexual harassment against him.

“I did not do what has been alleged, period,” Cuomo said.

“I never harassed anyone, I never assaulted anyone, I never abused anyone,” he said, later adding, “I have not had a sexual relationship that was inappropriate.” Cuomo said that the truth of the claims against him remains unproven.

“I won’t speculate about people’s possible motives, but I can tell you as a former [state] attorney general who has gone through this situation many times there are often many motivations for making an allegation, and that is why you need to know facts before you make a decision,” he said.

