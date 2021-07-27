Cuomo Says 'We Have to' Knock on Doors, Put People in Cars and Drive Them to Get COVID Vaccine

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo seems intent on dispelling any myths surrounding the government’s efforts to go door-to-door to make sure everyone gets vaccinated.

No, he’s made things perfectly clear that it is his “mission” to make sure that the government is sending people door-to-door to talk them into getting the jab.

Just so we’re clear that this was the plan all along.

Cuomo announced a new campaign to cleanse the unwashed, unvaccinated masses of the Empire State during a media briefing at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Monday, and it sounds a bit, uh, aggressive.

During his remarks, in which he announced the allocation of $15 million in funds to promote vaccination among the 3.5 million New Yorkers who have yet to get the shot, the governor rather bluntly declared the idea is not simply to make sure everyone has information, but that they’re convinced, bundled up in a vehicle, whisked off to a vaccination site and jabbed.

In other words, he’s basically admitting that his administration would all but force New Yorkers to get an injection they’d otherwise be hesitant to get.

This is essentially what’s happening there. We’re only a hair away from this degree of utter and total fascism.

“We have to get in those communities, and we have to knock on those doors, and we have to convince people, and put them in a car, and drive them, and get that vaccine in their arm,” he declared, sounding increasingly more threatening as he continued on with this alarming yarn.

“That is the mission,” he concluded.

I guess there’s going to be no dancing around the whole door-to-door efforts in New York state, as the White House has done to quell concerns that government agents were going to be visiting unvaccinated residents to force them to overcome their hesitancy.

While the governor said that 75 percent of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, he laid on the alarmism concerning the pesky 25 percent that he, like so many other leaders, is convinced just hasn’t made up their mind and is waiting for a community volunteer to come knock on their door armed with government talking points before they brandish their arm to be injected.

“Three and a half million unvaccinated people,” Cuomo said, according to WROC-TV. “These numbers can be hard to put into context, but 3.5 million is larger than 21 other states’ total population. We have an unvaccinated population larger than the entire population of 21 states, and then when you put this COVID delta variant — which is transmitted much easier than the normal COVID virus — you put that variant with 3.5 million people, that spells ‘spread of COVID.’ That is what is happening. We know that’s what’s happening, we see it in the numbers, and numbers don’t lie.”

He also claimed that any concerns over so-called “breakthrough” cases — when the virus “breaks through” the immunity the vaccine is meant to provide — are unfounded, pointing to a rate of only 0.15 percent of vaccinated New Yorkers that have tested positive for the virus.

The governor did discuss a softer-sounding approach to the community outreach efforts to increase vaccination rates as cases of COVID-19 climb and leaders across the nation and world increasingly tighten the grip on the iron fist they promised they’d loosen once everyone got their jab.

“We need a different approach and the approach has to be community-based organizations who can have conversations in the community with people who know them culturally, know their issues, their fears,” Cuomo also said on Monday.

“And it has to be a one-on-one conversation with that 25 percent because it’s not going to be a top-down message. It has to be someone who speaks their language, literally and figuratively, and says, ‘Let’s talk about this, tell me what you’re worried about, tell me what your fear is,’ and then address it with facts. And that’s what we’re going to do today.”

So, walk softly and carry a big stick to thwack people over the head with and drag them off to the clinic? Because that sort of sounds like where he’s going with this community outreach effort.

The Democrats aren’t even trying to hide their determination to wrestle Americans into submission — and to thoroughly demonize those who won’t.

To borrow and tweak a recent question posed by Candace Owens, when in the whole of human history have the good guys been the ones requiring papers to visit public places and talking about going door-to-door to get people to take an experimental injection in their arm?

This is antithetical to everything our country was founded to protect. The Founding Fathers must be rolling over in their graves.

