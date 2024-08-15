Share
Customer Arrested After Tense Argument Over 'All You Can Eat' Deal at Applebee's: Police

 By Jack Davis  August 14, 2024 at 6:14pm
Reading can help you avoid being arrested.

Really.

Take the case of Shawneesha Cobbs, 28, of Chicago, who had a difference of opinion with the folks who run the Applebee’s restaurant in Portage, Indiana, according to WFLD-TV.

Cobbs and some friends were at the restaurant when a dispute led to a police call.

As explained to police by a member of the group Cobbs was with, the group decided to believe that the $15.99 “All You Can Eat” deal covered everyone at their table.

The Daily Mail explained that the deal covers unlimited amounts of either boneless wings, shrimp or riblets – and fries.

Its report said Cobb ordered two specials, then shared them with everyone at the table.

Then came the conflict, WFLD reported.

The party was told by the restaurant staff that everyone would have to pay $15,99 because — rules being rules and all that sort of thing — the special was only for individuals, not groups.

The group told police officers who responded that the manager was not professional. And what’s worse, they argued, was that the menu never warned customers that the $15.99 charge was for one person only.

Cobbs even handed the menu to Portage police, who noted that in pretty little menu script, the words “per person” were, in fact, printed there for all the world to see.

Enter escalation, stage left.

As that dispute was becoming tense, Cobbs sought to sic the police on a couple leaving the restaurant, claiming they had exchanged words with her group. More words were then exchanged, leading the police to consider Cobbs’s behavior as loud and disorderly.

Police gave Cobbs a warning, that chilling out would be the alternative to being charged. A member of the group she was with seconded that motion.

In the end, nothing soothed the situation, and Cobbs was arrested and taken to Porter County Jail. She was charged with disorderly conduct.

When the drama was over, the group Cobbs was with paid the full bill.

No word as to whether they left a tip.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation