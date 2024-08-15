Reading can help you avoid being arrested.

Really.

Take the case of Shawneesha Cobbs, 28, of Chicago, who had a difference of opinion with the folks who run the Applebee’s restaurant in Portage, Indiana, according to WFLD-TV.

Cobbs and some friends were at the restaurant when a dispute led to a police call.

As explained to police by a member of the group Cobbs was with, the group decided to believe that the $15.99 “All You Can Eat” deal covered everyone at their table.

The Daily Mail explained that the deal covers unlimited amounts of either boneless wings, shrimp or riblets – and fries.

Its report said Cobb ordered two specials, then shared them with everyone at the table.

Then came the conflict, WFLD reported.

The party was told by the restaurant staff that everyone would have to pay $15,99 because — rules being rules and all that sort of thing — the special was only for individuals, not groups.

The group told police officers who responded that the manager was not professional. And what’s worse, they argued, was that the menu never warned customers that the $15.99 charge was for one person only.

Woman arrested after sharing ‘all you can eat’ order at Portage Applebee’s https://t.co/PmVsMBN2Jw #NWITimes — NW Indiana News (@NWINews) August 6, 2024

Cobbs even handed the menu to Portage police, who noted that in pretty little menu script, the words “per person” were, in fact, printed there for all the world to see.

Enter escalation, stage left.

As that dispute was becoming tense, Cobbs sought to sic the police on a couple leaving the restaurant, claiming they had exchanged words with her group. More words were then exchanged, leading the police to consider Cobbs’s behavior as loud and disorderly.

Dear Shawneesha, if you’re going to order Applebee’s ‘all you can eat’ meal You can’t share it with your gang Or, as you found out, you’re going to end up in Porter County Jail~ 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/qf76A7AYwD — TruthInBytes (@bytesintruth) August 14, 2024

Police gave Cobbs a warning, that chilling out would be the alternative to being charged. A member of the group she was with seconded that motion.

In the end, nothing soothed the situation, and Cobbs was arrested and taken to Porter County Jail. She was charged with disorderly conduct.

When the drama was over, the group Cobbs was with paid the full bill.

No word as to whether they left a tip.

