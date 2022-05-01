A North Carolina woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed a 16-year-old worker at a fast-food restaurant.

Demetris Holeman, 45, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury and injury to real property for the damages to the store, according to WRAL-TV.

The incident took place Monday evening.

“The sheer fact that an adult finds it OK to physically assault someone because a sandwich menu, or a sandwich order being wrong, is abhorrent,” Capt. Patrick O’Toole of the High Point Police Department said, according to WXII-TV.

“The fact that you were willing to assault someone, not only physically but with an edged weapon, over a sandwich being wrong, I can’t explain how you come to that conclusion,” he said.

“High Point officers responded to the Jimmy John’s located at 2010 N. Main Street in reference to an assault on an employee. Upon arrival, officers were told an irritated customer stabbed a 16-year-old female employee,” High Point police said in a statement.

The statement said that the woman later arrested “is known to staff and had been previously refused service.”

“Workers told officers Holeman came to the store to complain about her order. She then threw several items at the employee and stabbed her with an edged weapon,” the statement said.

Police said the employee went to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro and is expected to recover.

Holeman was later arrested at her home, police said.

As noted by Newsweek, fast-food workers have become targets. Recently, a Jack in the Box employee in Houston was shot after a dispute with a customer over sauce.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a drive-thru customer asked for additional buttermilk and took umbrage when he was told it would cost extra.

The customer then pulled around to the front of the restaurant and began arguing with an off-duty employee who was there waiting for his ride home.

The off-duty employee tried to get away, but things only got worse.

As reported by KPRC, the driver of the vehicle tried to run over the employee.

A female passenger then pulled out a gun and fired at the employee.

The Sheriff’s Office said the employee was hit in one hand, but the bullet did not penetrate the victim’s hand.

