SECTIONS
News
Print

Dallas Salon Owner Who Defied Government Travels to Michigan To Lend a Hand

By Erin Coates
Published May 19, 2020 at 12:42pm
Print

The Texas salon owner who was jailed for violating stay-at-home orders traveled to Owosso, Michigan, to support a barber whose license was suspended after he reopened his shop for a week.

Shelley Luther, the owner of Salon a la Mode in Dallas, Texas, called Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a “tyrant” for suspending 77-year-old Karl Manke’s license, CBS News reported.

“Gretchen, the state of Michigan will vote you out,” she said.

“Stop being a tyrant,” she added. “Open up. You don’t get this control. We control you. We have the power.”

Manke reopened his shop on May 4, defying Whitmer’s executive order for salons, barbershops and other businesses to stay closed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING: WH Adviser Responds to Obama's Dig Against Trump, Labels Barack's Presidency a 'Kumbaya of Incompetence'

“I’ll be open until Jesus walks in or until they arrest me,” the owner of Karl Manke’s Barbershop told MLive.

He added that he didn’t need the governor to be his mother.

“I can take care of myself and run my own business the way I feel that I need to run it,” Manke said at the time.

Manke faces two misdemeanors with a $1,000 fine and is expected to appear in court on June 23.

Do you think Michigan's governor should reopen her state?

His professional license and the license for his barbershop were both suspended on May 13, according to Michigan’s Department of Attorney General.

“Why does your governor think that it’s OK to open up for marijuana, liquor sales?” Luther asked.

“Can’t you get an abortion? But you cannot get your hair cut. What is wrong?”

Luther had been jailed on May 5 for opening her business in defiance of Texas’ lockdown order but was released after less than 48 hours when Gov. Greg Abbott dropped jail as a possible punishment.

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Attempts To Body Shame Trump but Gets the Facts Wrong

Both Luther and Manke have said that they reopened to pay bills and support their employees and the community.

“Karl has made it clear,” Manke’s attorney David Kallman told The Detroit News.

“He has no animus toward anyone — the governor, the attorney general — he just wants to work, and he wants to do it in a safe responsible way.”

As of Tuesday morning, there are 51,915 cases of coronavirus in Michigan, including 227 in Shiawassee country where Owosso is located, according to data from the state.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Dallas Salon Owner Who Defied Government Travels to Michigan To Lend a Hand
House Democrats Seeking Materials To Start New Articles of Impeachment Against Trump
Ravi Zacharias Dead at Age 74
'I'm a Warrior, Not a Worrier': Age 99 WWII Veteran Defeats COVID-19
Pennsylvania Blocks Flag Company from Selling Flags for Memorial Day
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×