Dan Bongino Stuns Fighter Pilot Veteran on Live TV with Surprise He'll Never Forget

This heavy hitter in the conservative movement announced his Christmas gift to America’s veterans — live on-air in a “Fox & Friends” segment earlier this month.

Dan Bongino caught the CEO of Folds of Honor off-guard with a $100,000 donation to his charity.

Folds of Honor is a group that supports the families of disabled veterans — as well as Gold Star families — with scholarships to further their education.

Bongino displayed a supersized check to Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, himself an Iraq War veteran and F-16 fighter pilot. Rooney was broadcast into the segment to receive the gift.

The donation was originally $50,000, according to Bongino — an amount that the conservative commentator decided to double due to his support for the group’s mission.

“We’re going to scratch that out,” Bongino said of the original $50,000 amount. Bongino’s listeners had contributed $10,000 of the original donation through the proceeds of sold out clothing Bongino sold on his online store.

“And I am going to add another $50,000, for a $100,000 check to Folds of Honor,” Bongino revealed.

Folds of Honor’s mission is also extending to first responders and law enforcement.

Rooney thanked Bongino for his considerate gift in support of Folds of Honor’s mission to support veterans.

“Dan and your family, you guys are true patriots,” Rooney said of Bongino’s generosity.

“Thanks for your service. Thanks for supporting our humble mission to leave no family behind on the field of battle. What a great Christmas present. Oh my gosh. Speechless. Awesome. Love you guys.”

Bongino pointed to his faith as one motive for the donation.

“You don’t have to thank me for anything. God’s blessed me,” Bongino responded.

“This is Jesus’ money, not mine.”

Fold of Honor has a four-star (or “great”) rating on Charity Navigator, a group that evaluates charities. According to the organizations website, since its inception in 2007, over 44,000 educational scholarships have been awarded to “spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled military.”

The donation is a class act and a special Christmas present to help veterans, first responders and their families.

