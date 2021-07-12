Path 27
In this screenshot from the RNC's livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw addresses the virtual convention on Aug. 26, 2020.
Dan Crenshaw Hammers Biden Admin for 'Playing Cover for the Communists' as Cubans Rise Up

Dillon Burroughs July 12, 2021 at 7:25am
Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw blasted the State Department’s narrative regarding protests in Cuba on Sunday night, demanding that the Biden administration “stop playing cover for communists.”

Crenshaw published his Twitter post after Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, tweeted, “Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need.”

The congressman retweeted her post and responded, “No they’re chanting LIBERTAD. Stop playing cover for communists and support the Cuban people. My god. Why is that so hard for you.”

Crenshaw also posted the hashtag #LibertadParaCuba (“Freedom for Cuba”) in support of the protesters.

The congressman was one of many Republican supporters of Cuba’s freedom movement.

Should the U.S. support democracy for Cubans?

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, the son of a Cuban immigrant father and an American mother, and staunch critic of the island’s communist government, also backed the protesters.

“The American people stand with the men and women of Cuba and their fight for liberty,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

“Joe Biden and his administration must do the same.”

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, whose parents immigrated from Cuba, added, “Protests in #Cuba aren’t simply about ‘shortages.’ Socialism promises guaranteed food, medicine & income if you give up your freedom.”

“When, as always, it fails to deliver you don’t get your freedom back. That’s why the protestors are chanting ‘Libertad.’”

Rubio also tweeted, “I warned about this earlier today. It is happening and will continue.”

“By the way, they use a system made, sold & installed by #China to control and block access to the internet in #Cuba.”

The ongoing unrest will likely continue to influence American politics as the Caribbean nation faces additional protests and suppression from Cuba’s leaders.

