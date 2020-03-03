Bloomberg Shamelessly Panders to Cubans, Then Ted Cruz Puts Him in His Place

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s apparent attempt to relate to Cuban voters fell flat Tuesday, as the former New York City mayor’s comments were widely seen as nothing more than an attempt at pandering.

Bloomberg, a billionaire who has spent roughly half a billion dollars on his presidential campaign but whose name was not on the ballot in the first four states to cast their votes for president this year, was in Miami on Super Tuesday, but he was asked about his efforts to win the state of Texas.

Texas is one of 14 states where residents are casting their votes for the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

“You’ve spent a lot of time in Texas?” a reporter asked Bloomberg as he was walking down the street.

“Tejas, we’d say here,” Bloomberg responded.

The reporter asked him to repeat what he’d said: “What’d you say?”

“Tejas,” Bloomberg said. “That’s Spanish for ‘Texas.'”

“You’re in a Cuban neighborhood so you gotta know your audience.”

Reporter: You’ve spent a lot of time in Texas? El Bloombito: Tejas, we’d say here Reporter: What’d you say? Bloombito: Tejas Reporter: Tejas? Bloombito: That’s Spanish for ‘Texas’ Reporter: Okay pic.twitter.com/AikiK16k94 — Dan Nguyen (@dancow) March 3, 2020

Now technically, as The Federalist reported, Bloomberg was correct — “Tejas” is indeed how some Hispanics say “Texas.”

For the most part, however, most Hispanic Americans simply say “Texas.”

What about Bloomberg’s claim that “you’re in a Cuban neighborhood so you gotta know your audience?

Well, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz knows a thing or two about that, seeing as his father was born in Cuba.

And the Texas Republican had just a two-word response to Bloomberg: “No comprendo,” or, “I don’t understand.”

Cruz was far from the only one to call Bloomberg out:

The best chicken joint in all of tejas is Wheresaburger — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 3, 2020

Having lived in the El Paso area for more than 5 years, I can safely say that none of us here say Tejas. With that kinda charisma El Bloombito really is going to go places. https://t.co/iwLJGsKjZd — Anuj (@ramnadathur) March 3, 2020

This is 100% false. I’ve lived in Texas for years and about 1/3 of my close friends are Hispanic. Nobody calls it Tejas. https://t.co/gCdjv2KUBh — Ken Webster jr🇺🇸🌎 (@KenWebsterII) March 3, 2020

Well @MikeBloomberg even Spanish speaking immigrants are capable of saying “texas” but not one rich little white New Yorker can say “Tejas” and be taken seriously! https://t.co/ou1cYYDA5U — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) March 3, 2020

I’ve lived in S. FL for 16 years, 11 of them in Miami. Many Cuban friends and I’ve been to this block in Little Havana countless times. Never once have I heard anyone say “Tejas.” https://t.co/8cQGIzN6IT — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 3, 2020

Native Texan, 4th generation, we do not say Tejas. — Lori W (@lwtweet65) March 3, 2020

Hey, do you folks living in Tejas pay sales and income tajes? — G (@stevensongs) March 3, 2020

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Bloomberg was in third place in Texas going into Super Tuesday, with 18 percent support, though that was before voters cast their ballots.

