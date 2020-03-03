SECTIONS
News
Print

Bloomberg Shamelessly Panders to Cubans, Then Ted Cruz Puts Him in His Place

Mike Bloomberg, left, tried to pander to Texans, but Sen. Ted Cruz wasn't having it.Mike Bloomberg, left, tried to pander to Texans, but Sen. Ted Cruz wasn't having it. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images; Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published March 3, 2020 at 4:34pm
Print

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s apparent attempt to relate to Cuban voters fell flat Tuesday, as the former New York City mayor’s comments were widely seen as nothing more than an attempt at pandering.

Bloomberg, a billionaire who has spent roughly half a billion dollars on his presidential campaign but whose name was not on the ballot in the first four states to cast their votes for president this year, was in Miami on Super Tuesday, but he was asked about his efforts to win the state of Texas.

Texas is one of 14 states where residents are casting their votes for the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

“You’ve spent a lot of time in Texas?” a reporter asked Bloomberg as he was walking down the street.

“Tejas, we’d say here,” Bloomberg responded.

TRENDING: Country Singer Lindsey Renee Lagestee Dead at Age 25

The reporter asked him to repeat what he’d said: “What’d you say?”

“Tejas,” Bloomberg said. “That’s Spanish for ‘Texas.'”

“You’re in a Cuban neighborhood so you gotta know your audience.”

Will Mike Bloomberg win the Democratic presidential nomination?

Now technically, as The Federalist reported, Bloomberg was correct — “Tejas” is indeed how some Hispanics say “Texas.”

For the most part, however, most Hispanic Americans simply say “Texas.”

What about Bloomberg’s claim that “you’re in a Cuban neighborhood so you gotta know your audience?

Well, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz knows a thing or two about that, seeing as his father was born in Cuba.

RELATED: Bloomberg Finally Wins His First Delegates and They Aren't from a State - Takes 5 from American Samoa

And the Texas Republican had just a two-word response to Bloomberg: “No comprendo,” or, “I don’t understand.”

Cruz was far from the only one to call Bloomberg out:

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Bloomberg was in third place in Texas going into Super Tuesday, with 18 percent support, though that was before voters cast their ballots.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







First Super Tuesday Results Are in with Bad News for Bloomberg, Biden Win in VA
Bloomberg Shamelessly Panders to Cubans, Then Ted Cruz Puts Him in His Place
Breaking: Dem Field Gets Major Shakeup as Pete Buttigieg Is Dropping Out
Bernie Turns on Dem Audience After Getting Booed Over His Pro-Cuba Comments
Debate Coverage Explodes When Bloomberg Admits He Literally Bought House Seats for Dems
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×