SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Dancing 97-Year-Old WWII Veteran Is Warming Hearts Across America

By Amanda Thomason
Published April 11, 2020 at 8:28am
Print

Chuck Franzke was a Navy pilot in World War II. He lives in Waukesha, Wisconsin, with his wife Beverly, and the two love to dance.

“I like to dance but my balance stinks,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in 2017. “I’m lucky I can stand up here without falling over, but I’m just an average guy. I’ve been married to a wonderful woman for 79 years.”

Franzke loves his wife, his country, and music. He’s been in the public eye several times for his dance moves, but it’s something that’s been a part of him for most of his impressive 97 years.

“We were big band fans,” he told WDJT-TV in 2018 after one of his dance videos went viral. “I used to jitterbug when I was young.”

“I can’t jitterbug today,” he explained. “My balance isn’t good. But I just like music and I like her too.”

TRENDING: Left-Wing UK Mayor Says PM Boris Johnson 'Completely Deserves' COVID, Gets Stripped of Party ID

“He always was a pretty good dancer,” Beverly agreed.

He said people have started recognizing him when he goes out, but not everyone who’s seen his videos has had something positive to say.

“One day I saw one dislike,” he said, referring to a video online of his dancing. “I wondered ‘What in the heck did I do that somebody didn’t like?’ And I’d like to know who it was.”

On the whole, though, viewers have been cheered by the elderly gentleman’s moves. A recent update video shows that not only is Franzke still alive and kickin’, but he’s also as patriotic and lively as ever.

The video shows the veteran as he runs through his signature moves: First, he cups his hand around his ear, listening to the music; next, he walks out onto his front porch and starts moving; and finally, he ends by saluting the flag that’s poised nearby.

This time it’s not Jingle Bells that he’s dancing to, though — it’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake.

When the video was posted and shared online, the artist saw the clip.

RELATED: Every Day Little Boy Plays 'Star-Spangled Banner' on Trumpet To Give Neighbors Hope During Pandemic


“This just made my day,” Timberlake posted in response to the video, according to People.

While it’s Franzke’s dance moves that get him recognized, he is always sure to work his wife into the conversation.

It’s clear that the couple has a deep affection for one another, and the only thing more heartwarming than Franzke’s dancing is his love for his bride.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







JFK's Nephew Speaks Out About Deaths of Cousin Maeve and Her Son Gideon
Every Day Little Boy Plays 'Star-Spangled Banner' on Trumpet To Give Neighbors Hope During Pandemic
Dancing 97-Year-Old WWII Veteran Is Warming Hearts Across America
Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Two Cops Rescue Age 8 Boy from Burning Home
Emotional Photo Captures Moment Mother Hugs Nurse Daughter Through Sheet
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×