Ice Cream Shop Owner Attempts to 'Bring Patriotism Back' by Issuing Pledge Challenge to Young Kids

A Massachusetts woman is turning young ice cream lovers into American patriots.

Nancy Diemoz, owner of the Eskimo King ice cream shop in Swansea, has been doing so since 2010, according to WJAR-TV.

It was then that Diemoz learned of the I Pledge Project.

Started by Leopold’s Ice Cream in Savannah, Georgia, the project involves children receiving free ice cream from participating locations if they can recite the Pledge of Allegiance by memory.

On July 1, Eskimo King’s Instagram page announced the kickoff of the patriotic effort’s 2024 season.

“The ‘I Pledge Project’ kicks off tonight at EK!” the shop announced.

“Every Monday in July from 4-7PM kids 12 & under can receive a free chocolate, vanilla, coffee or twist cone for reciting the Pledge of Allegiance from memory!” it said. “Come stop by tonight to get in on the fun!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESKIMO KING 🍦 (@eskimo_king)

The project is a massive hit, and not just with the kids.

Should all schools recite the Pledge of Allegiance each day? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Eskimo King employees love it as well.

“Nancy, the owner, she saw it at an ice cream shop in Savannah and she loved the idea of bringing patriotism back into early age,” Lauren Morra, a 17-year-old employee at the shop, told WJAR. “She’s generous when it comes to the community. She sponsors a baseball team and she’s always down to support raffles or anything that’s going on.”

“I think it’s really nice to keep patriotism alive in America. I know one of the reasons the owner wants to keep this going after all these years is because she believes in being proud to be an American,” Morra added.







She said children were lining up at the shop every Monday to recite the pledge for a sweet reward.

“It’s fun to see them of all ages especially the young kids because they get nervous when they’re trying to recite it and sometimes they have an older sibling that’s guiding them along,” Morra said.

“It’s so cute,” she said. “You can tell they’re happy with themselves, they’re proud and they’re excited to get some free ice cream on top of it.”

The I Pledge Project is still going strong at Leopold’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leopold’s Ice Cream (@leopoldsicecream)

Opportunities to learn and recite the Pledge of Allegiance have become increasingly rare for American children.

As reported by WJAR, a growing number of schools in recent years have chosen not to ask students to recite the pledge.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.