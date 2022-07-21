A shocking poll reveals that most Democratic voters actually want to abolish the U.S. Supreme Court because, after decades of left-wing rulings, the court now has a majority center-right cast.

The Rasmussen poll, released earlier this month, found that 52 percent of respondents who identify as Democrat voters want to abolish the country’s highest court.

The polling firm asked questions such as, “Do you have a very favorable, somewhat favorable, somewhat unfavorable, or very unfavorable opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court?” And, “Do you strongly agree, somewhat agree, somewhat disagree, or strongly disagree with the following statement?: ‘The U.S. Supreme Court is a fundamentally racist institution.'”

On the heels of a conservative majority of justices overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling that enshrined abortion as a “right,” reducing the power of the Environmental Protection Agency, and issuing pro-gun rulings, Democrats have soured on the high court.

The poll found that, overall, 52 percent of “likely” U.S. voters view the Supreme Court favorably, including 29 percent who look upon it “very favorably.” But ominously, 43 percent are less trusting of SCOTUS and 25 percent said they viewed the court “very unfavorably.”

Still, while the bulk of respondents overall approve of the court, when Democratic respondents were viewed separately, they showed support for the Supreme Court at dangerously low levels.

“Only 33% of Democrats view the court favorably, while 63% have an unfavorable opinion of the court, including 40% of Democrats who have a Very Unfavorable view of the Supreme Court. By contrast, 72% of Republicans and 52% of independent voters have a favorable opinion of the court,” Rasmussen reported.

Members of President Joe Biden’s political party say the court is “racist,” according to Rasmussen, and they support either packing it with partisan leftists to nullify the court’s current conservative leaning or abolishing it altogether.

So much for the rule of law.

“I am shocked and dismayed by these poll results,” Heartland Institute research fellow Donald Kendal, whose group helped sponsor the polling. told Rasmussen.

“How can an institution like the Supreme Court function properly when the majority of those who call themselves liberal think the court is sexist and racist? How can our system of government continue to work as outlined by the Constitution when the majority of those who call themselves liberal advocate for the abolishment of the Supreme Court? … I know our country has been divided in recent years; I’m starting to fear that division is becoming irreparable.”

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted on July 6-7 and surveyed 1,025 “likely voters.” The margin of error is 3 percent, according to Rasmussen.

It’s no wonder hardcore, left-wingers are upset.

For the first time in recent court history, the justices perceived as leaning to the right outnumber their left-wing fellows by 6-3 or, if Chief Justice John Roberts’ shakiness is taken into account, by 5-4, with three of the five conservatives being appointees of former President Donald Trump.

With previous courts delivering reams of decisions that leaned left — and often indulging in anti-historical justifications — the court has begun handing down decisions that hew far closer to the U.S. Constitution and are based more on strict constructionisim, or the original intent of the document.

And, clearly, liberals can’t stand the sudden switch from left-wing activism to more constructionist deliberations.

As the poll found, according to Rasmussen:

“Among voters who Strongly Approve of Biden’s job performance as president, 62% favor abolishing the current Supreme Court and replacing it with one in which justices are elected directly by the people. By contrast, among voters who Strongly Disapprove of Biden’s performance, only 17% favor such a proposal and 76% are opposed.”

In other words, almost two-thirds of Biden’s strongest supporters want the Supreme Court abolished. That’s not a good sign of their support for the Constitution of the United States.

This temper tantrum from the left stands in stark contrast to the right’s overriding respect for the institution. Even when case after case didn’t go their way decade after decade, even under almost 50 years of the Roe v. Wade ruling, conservatives begrudgingly accepted outcomes even as they continued to advocate for better results.

If Democrats are so quick to cry for abolishment when their political goals aren’t met, it is clear they have no respect for the law, the courts, or the U.S. Constitution. And that can only be a result of decades of failed education.

The U.S. court system was never meant to be a backdoor way to enact regulations and rules not passed by Congress. But Democrats have become so used to the courts being fiat legislators that the current return to a more traditional role is being met with fury.

Lastly, it should be remembered that this country finally has a judiciary nationwide that has reversed — or at least severely curtailed — the extremist, left-wing activism that had infested the courts for decades. And one man is responsible for that; Donald Trump.

Trump put in a long list of judicial constructionists in key positions all across the country, and without his campaign to guide the judiciary back to the middle — especially on the U.S. Supreme Court — we would not be enjoying these center-right rulings.

Indeed, Trump was so successful in putting serious-minded judges on the federal bench that Democrats have been floating one desperate gambit after another to undo that legacy. Including packing the U.S. Supreme Court.

