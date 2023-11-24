Daryl Hall Gets Restraining Order Against John Oates Amid Mysterious Legal Battle

The acclaimed pop music duo Hall & Oates are on the outs as the two men who dominated American radio for much of the 1970s and 1980s are adversaries in a mysterious legal battle.

According to a Wednesday report from Variety, the fight has gotten so ugly that lead vocalist Daryl Hall filed a restraining order against John Oates in Tennessee.

It is not clear why the two are fighting, but the report said a feud between the makers of hit songs such as “Rich Girl,” Private Eyes” and “I Can’t Go for That” escalated last week.

“Little information about the lawsuit is publicly available, as the court documents are sealed, but based on court records, Hall filed an undisclosed complaint against Oates on Nov. 16, as well as a motion for a temporary restraining order,’ Variety reported.

“The following day, the court officially issued a temporary restraining order to begin Nov. 30,” it said.

The Nashville Chancery Court confirmed a case involving the two men but did not elaborate on it as it is sealed.

Neither Hall nor Oates has commented publicly on the legal battle.

TMZ reported the case could be related to a contractual dispute.

But even the celebrity news and gossip outlet, which is known for getting celebrity news scoops, had very little information to offer about the legal dustup.

Is music from past decades better than new music? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

It pointed out there were signs of trouble regarding the way Hall referred to Oates last year during an interview with Bill Maher on his “Club Random” podcast.

“I do like John,” Hall told Maher of his decades-long collaborative partner. “We’re not acrimonious in any way. No, no, no. We’re friends.

“We just have different directions — and have had since about 1975,” he said.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







The 77-year-old scoffed at the notion Oates was his creative other half.

“John and I are brothers, but we are not creative brothers. We are business partners,” Hall said.

He also told Maher, “We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we’ve always been very separate, and that’s a really important thing for me.”

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.