Parler Share
News

Dashcam: Fleeing Suspect Falls Out of and Gets Hit by Own Car After State Police Ram Him Head-On

 By Jack Davis  December 15, 2022 at 7:19am
Parler Share

A high-speed car chase in Arkansas left two vehicles badly damaged, and the suspect barely avoiding a serious injury from his own car.

The chase took place on Nov. 22 and involved three troopers with the Arkansas State Police, according to KATV.

The chase began when Sgt. Jeff Preston clocked a vehicle doing 90 mph in a 75-mph zone.

Preston hit the lights and sirens, and a chase began, according to video posted on YouTube.

WARNING: The following video contains content and vulgar language some viewers may find disturbing.

Trending:
Son of Alleged Pelosi Attacker Breaks Silence: 'For All We Know He Was Some Sort of Sex Slave'


The chase zipped down I-530, with the cars hitting speeds of up to 140 mph.

But when the driver left the interstate at Exit 35, the vehicle went out of control, hitting a section of concrete guardrail.

Should police receive more funding?

The car slid to a stop in a cloud of dust as Trooper First Class Darryle Hinton blocked part of the road.

The ending of the chase was captured on the dashcam of Arkansas State Trooper Terrell Pratt.

The driver had his door open as Pratt’s vehicle moved around Hinton’s patrol car and crashed head-on into the Camaro police had been chasing.

The impact flung the driver out of the car. The driver then hit the pavement as the door appeared to strike him on the back. After it passed, while still on his knees, the driver raised his hands in surrender.

Related:
Longtime Georgia Mayor and Wife Killed in Car Crash Involving Suspected DUI Driver

“I tried to stop,” Pratt can be heard saying after he left his vehicle.

He later said, “I’m wrecked out. I’m wrecked out, sarge,” after examining the Camaro to determine no one else was in the car. Police later found four unopened containers of an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.

Tyrese Lancaster, 19, has been named as the driver of the Camaro.

Lancaster was booked for fleeing-in vehicle, the substantial danger of death, misdemeanor citation, speeding 1 to 15 miles per hour over the speed limit, reckless driving, no seat belt, and the possession or purchase of alcohol by minor, according to KATV.

“Thankfully, no one was injured, but this video does highlight the dangers first responders face when pursuing a suspect,” Jarryd Neves wrote on Carbuzz.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Dashcam: Fleeing Suspect Falls Out of and Gets Hit by Own Car After State Police Ram Him Head-On
Elon Musk Hints at Big Move for Twitter HQ That Will Cause Liberals to Lose Their Minds
Watch: Florida Officer Suddenly Goes Lifeless After Touching Everyday Item During Routine Stop
'Twitter Files' Exec Who Helped Ban Trump Forced into Hiding - Where Did He Go?
Kari Lake Gives 'Critical Update' on 'The Strongest Election Lawsuit in US History'
See more...

Conversation