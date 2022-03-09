Share
Dashcam Video Shows Hero FL Trooper Ram Her Car Head-On Into Alleged Drunk Driver Ahead of 10K Race

 By Grant Atkinson  March 9, 2022 at 4:50pm
A Florida police officer put her life on the line Sunday to protect a large group of runners from a drunk driver.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles shared dash camera footage of the heroic stand.

In the video, a car can be seen barreling toward Trooper Toni Schuck. According to WTVJ-TV, Schuck was monitoring a road closure for the Armed Forces Skyway 10K race near Tampa, Florida.

Two Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and two Florida Highway Patrol officers were ordered to “intervene,” WFLA-TV reported.

Schuck began driving toward the oncoming driver, who was later identified as 52-year-old Kristen Kay Watts. It quickly became clear Watts was not going to stop.

In order to prevent Watts from potentially steamrolling into the runners, Schuck bravely drove her police car head-on into Watts’ car.

Given Watts’ speed, Schuck’s actions definitely put her own life at risk. But it was a risk she was willing to take in order to protect the unsuspecting runners.

In a statement to WFLA, FHP said it was concerned “runners could have been impacted and/or injured” by Watts.

While it is unclear how many runners were present at the time, the race reportedly had 8,000 participants. Schuck was willing to risk her own life in order to protect any of those.

Both Watts and Schuck were hospitalized as a result of the crash, WFLA reported. FHP said Schuck was proud to have protected the runners despite her own injuries.

“While the crash was severe, I know the injured Trooper who is currently receiving medical care as I author this email, is absolutely relieved to have been available to ensure the safety of hundreds of innocent persons,” a spokesperson for FHP told WFLA.

Watts faces at least five different charges as a result of the incident, WTVJ reported. They include DUI causing serious injury, two counts of reckless driving with damage to person or property, and two counts of DUI with damage to person or property.

As the left has pushed to demonize police officers in recent years, it is important to remember the heroic actions many police officers take every day.

While there are certainly police officers who make poor decisions or act in bad faith, the vast majority of them act to protect the public in any way they can.

Trooper Schuck’s actions are a perfect reminder of the heroic actions our police officers take in order to protect us, and we at The Western Journal are praying for her speedy and full recovery.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
