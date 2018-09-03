SECTIONS
Politics
Print

David Hogg Helped Raise Thousands for Anti-Trump Message Ahead of Midterms

By Jack Davis
at 9:06am
Print

﻿Florida school shooting survivor David Hogg is trying to use President Donald Trump’s words from two years ago as ammunition against Trump today — and Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cruz is locked in a tense re-election fight against Democrat Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Trump, who defeated Cruz during a bitter Republican presidential primary fight in 2016, has said he will come to Texas to support his fellow Republican.

“I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas – weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets!” Trump tweeted.

TRENDING: Grisly Murder Of Mother, Daughters Leaves Family Seeking Justice - Priest

Cruz responded by telling Trump he would be welcome to celebrate the success Texas has had over the past two years.

Hogg used Trump’s tweet as a chance to support an effort to humiliate Trump and Cruz, The Hill reported.

The activist took to Twitter to support a GoFundMe page that raised money to reprise memories of the Trump-Cruz primary fight to hurt Cruz’s election this year.

Do you think Ted Cruz will win re-election?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“We are planning to display the presidents own words about Cruz from 2016 on a mobile billboard, to remind Texans of the truth,” the page reads.

On the surface, the effort is aimed at defeating Cruz in his re-election efforts, but with both sides treating the midterms as a battleground over the remaining two years of Trump’s term, the real motive is an attack on Trump.

On Sunday, a Hogg Twitter post noted that the president had given Cruz’s opponents plenty of ammunition. And its tone made it clear that it was attacking Trump as much as anyone else.

“So many wonderful selections to choose from… Thank you @POTUS” Hogg tweeted, ABC reported.

 

Antonio Arellano, a Latino community organizer, said the group is no longer accepting donations, and hopes to have a truck on the road within two weeks.

He said the truck could have two separate anti-Cruz tweets, one on each side, The Washington Post reported.

Real Clear Politics reported that its average of polls shows Cruz with a 4.4 percentage point lead over O’Rourke.

Various polls have Cruz leading by as little as one percentage point and as much as nine points.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Terry Ray

Jeff SessionsKevin Dietsch - Pool / Getty Images

Terry Ray: Is This the Last Straw for Jeff Sessions?

The Western Journal

Deadly bus crash in New MexicoP West Region / Twitter

Head-On Crash Between Bus and Semi Truck Kills at Least 7

Evie Fordham

The Rangeview Mobile Home Park in East Anchorage.

17 Voter Registrations Tracked to the Same Mobile Home in Tight Primary Race

Jack Davis

DACA protest outside White HouseBakdc / Shutterstock

Federal Judge Deals Major Blow to DACA, Sets Stage for Likely Supreme Court Showdown

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump is pictured speaking Aug. 13 after signing the defense appropriations bill for 2019.Screen shot from White House video

While Media Bashes Trump over McCain Funeral, President Lends Air Force Two To Bring Body to DC

Henry Rodgers

Sen. John McCain speaks at the 2016 Arizona Manufacturing Summit at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona.Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Here’s What it Really Means for John McCain To Lie in State at the Capitol

Fred Lucas

President Donald Trump makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday.Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

4 Key Points Nobody’s Addressing About Trump’s Federal Pay Decision

Evie Fordham

'Dragon's Breath' is often served at mall kiosks.Racheal Richard McKenny / Facebook

FDA Issues Warning After People Injured Eating Popular New Liquid-Nitrogen Snack

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.