David Hogg Helped Raise Thousands for Anti-Trump Message Ahead of Midterms

﻿Florida school shooting survivor David Hogg is trying to use President Donald Trump’s words from two years ago as ammunition against Trump today — and Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cruz is locked in a tense re-election fight against Democrat Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Trump, who defeated Cruz during a bitter Republican presidential primary fight in 2016, has said he will come to Texas to support his fellow Republican.

“I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas – weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets!” Trump tweeted.

I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas – weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018

TRENDING: Grisly Murder Of Mother, Daughters Leaves Family Seeking Justice - Priest

Cruz responded by telling Trump he would be welcome to celebrate the success Texas has had over the past two years.

Terrific! Texas will be glad to see you. Working together, we’ve won major victories for the people of Texas: historic tax cuts, repealing job-killing regulations, rebuilding the military & confirming strong constitutionalist judges. And as a result, the Texas economy is booming! https://t.co/BkeHpUo1pn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 31, 2018

Hogg used Trump’s tweet as a chance to support an effort to humiliate Trump and Cruz, The Hill reported.

The activist took to Twitter to support a GoFundMe page that raised money to reprise memories of the Trump-Cruz primary fight to hurt Cruz’s election this year.

Do you think Ted Cruz will win re-election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“We are planning to display the presidents own words about Cruz from 2016 on a mobile billboard, to remind Texans of the truth,” the page reads.

On the surface, the effort is aimed at defeating Cruz in his re-election efforts, but with both sides treating the midterms as a battleground over the remaining two years of Trump’s term, the real motive is an attack on Trump.

On Sunday, a Hogg Twitter post noted that the president had given Cruz’s opponents plenty of ammunition. And its tone made it clear that it was attacking Trump as much as anyone else.

“So many wonderful selections to choose from… Thank you @POTUS” Hogg tweeted, ABC reported.

So many wonderful selections to choose from… Thank you @POTUS pic.twitter.com/Q9dmuQr2AT — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 2, 2018

Antonio Arellano, a Latino community organizer, said the group is no longer accepting donations, and hopes to have a truck on the road within two weeks.

He said the truck could have two separate anti-Cruz tweets, one on each side, The Washington Post reported.

Real Clear Politics reported that its average of polls shows Cruz with a 4.4 percentage point lead over O’Rourke.

Various polls have Cruz leading by as little as one percentage point and as much as nine points.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.