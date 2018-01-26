Davos: Trump Just Made His America First Message Loud and Clear to the World

President Donald Trump told political and business leaders present at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that “America is open for business.”

On Friday, Trump dawned his salesman hat, using his much-anticipated address to not only tout the statistics of a burgeoning U.S. economy, but also call the rest of the world to join him in his administration’s quest to uplift the global economy.

“Now is the perfect time to bring your business, your jobs and your investments to the United States,” Trump told the business and political leaders in attendance.

The president also took the time to explain the meaning behind the ideology of “America First,” stating that his administration’s desire to put its country first when approaching foreign and domestic policy-making should be standard for every world leader looking to improve their country.

“As president of the United States, I will always put America first, just like the leaders of other countries should put their countries first also,” he told the forum, CNBC reported.

Trump also assured the leaders in attendance that “America First” is not an attempt to ostracize the U.S. from the global market, rather a hope to use America’s strong economic pull to aid the global sector.

“America first does not mean America alone,” Trump said, adding that a strong U.S. economy would help other nations prosper.

“When the United States grows, so does the world,” he added.

Trump also took time to praise the performance of the U.S. economy under his administration, stating that “the stock market is smashing one record after another and has added more than $7 trillion in new wealth since my election.

“Consumer confidence, business confidence and manufacturing confidence are the highest they have been in many decades,” Trump added before revealing that African-American and Hispanic-American unemployment rates are the lowest ever recorded in the U.S.

He continued his speech by stating that the “resurgence” of the “strong and prosperous” U.S. economy has been aided by the passing of the GOP-backed tax reform designed to slash corporate tax rates.

“The American economy is by far the largest in the world and we have just enacted the most significant tax cuts and reform in American history,” he stated.

In December, Boeing, AT&T, Fifth Third Bank, Wells Fargo, Comcast and FedEx all announced that employees would receive increased wages and benefits once the president signed the bill into law.

And on Tuesday, Walt Disney Co. and J.P. Morgan Chase joined the growing list of companies benefiting from the tax cut, announcing they will increase wages and bonuses for their respective employees.

During the event, World Economic Forum executive chairman Klaus Schwab defended Trump and praised his leadership abilities, The Western Journal reported.

“I’m aware that your leadership is open to misconceptions and biased interpretations,” Schwab told Trump.

“The role of the United States and your personal leadership is absolutely essential,” he added. “For this reason, your message here has tremendous relevance.”

