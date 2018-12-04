Day of Mourning for 41 Will Shutter Large Part of Country on Wednesday

President Donald Trump declared Wednesday to be a day of mourning in honor of recently departed former President George H.W. Bush.

The day of mourning will coincide with Bush’s state funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington.

While this isn’t the first time a day of mourning has been observed, such days are rare and usually reserved for the death of a president, Fox Business reported.

The last time the United States observed a day like this one was on Jan 2, 2007 following the death of former President Gerald Ford.

Multiple government-related institutions will be shut down, including banks and stock exchanges will be closed.

The list of Wednesday closings is as follows, according to Fox Business:

“The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed.

“All federal offices will be closed and most federal workers will be excused from work. However, some employees, in certain roles, will have to report to work that day.

“The Supreme Court will delay arguments by a day, the House has canceled all scheduled votes for the week, and the Senate will not have any votes until after the funeral.

“The U.S. Postal Service will close all post offices around the country and suspend regular mail delivery. However, some package delivery will continue.

“Some banks and local courts around the country will also be closed. The Federal Reserve Bank payment systems will work as normal.”

In a proclamation issued Saturday, the day after Bush’s death, President Donald Trump ordered that, in Bush’s honor, “the flag of the United States be displayed at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions for a period of 30 days from the day of his death.”

“I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President George H.W. Bush,” Trump said in the proclamation.

He also invited “the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance.”

That invitation will be accepted by Charles, the prince of Wales, who is slated to attend the Bush funeral and represent the British royal family, according to the official Twitter account of the Clarence House, Charles’ residence in London.

The Prince of Wales will attend the state funeral of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush. The service will take place tomorrow at The National Cathedral in Washington. The Prince will be representing Her Majesty The Queen. — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 4, 2018

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are also scheduled to attend.

