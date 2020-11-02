Login
Days from Election, America Gets a Look at Democrat-Led Future as 'March Against Capitalism' Agitators Target Businesses

Shattered glass on a storefront and an anti-police acronym mark the latest round of rioting in Portland, Oregon.@Oregonian / Twitter screen shotShattered glass on a storefront and an anti-police acronym mark the latest round of rioting in Portland, Oregon. (@Oregonian / Twitter screen shot)

By Cameron Arcand
Published November 2, 2020 at 4:13pm
A protest against capitalism and police brutality in Portland, Oregon, turned dangerous Saturday night, according to Portland law enforcement.

“Members of the group have also thrown projectiles at police and pepper sprayed community member bystanders. To those marching on NE 11th Ave and through the Lloyd District: This has been declared a riot,” Portland police declared in a Twitter post.

Local news reports that the Halloween night demonstration was advertised with the slogan “Capitalism is Scary.”

Several businesses were vandalized with graffiti and had windows broken, Breitbart News reported.

Journalist Andy Ngo was able to obtain video of the protest as it was in progress.

Civil unrest has been frequent in Portland and other major American cities since May, following the viral video depicting the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.

While Floyd’s death started a needed conversation about criminal justice reform in the United States, it also opened an unfortunate door to political violence and chaos from extremist groups such as the so-called “antifascists” known as antifa.

Perhaps the most terrifying part about the continuing civil unrest is that it seems to have no end in sight.

Businesses in a large metropolitan areas, like New York City, have already began boarding up in preparation for Tuesday night, as election night riots are expected.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll determined that 75 percent of Americans have fears about escalating tensions in the current political climate.

Unfortunately, political extremism has taken a foothold in American cities, and the average American cannot let it prevail.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
