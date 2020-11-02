A protest against capitalism and police brutality in Portland, Oregon, turned dangerous Saturday night, according to Portland law enforcement.

“Members of the group have also thrown projectiles at police and pepper sprayed community member bystanders. To those marching on NE 11th Ave and through the Lloyd District: This has been declared a riot,” Portland police declared in a Twitter post.

Members of this group have broken out windows in multiple businesses on NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and in the Lloyd District. Members have also thrown projectiles at police and pepper sprayed community members. All persons must immediately leave the area. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) November 1, 2020

Local news reports that the Halloween night demonstration was advertised with the slogan “Capitalism is Scary.”

Several businesses were vandalized with graffiti and had windows broken, Breitbart News reported.

Portland police quickly declared tonight’s Northeast Portland march against capitalism and police violence a riot after some protesters smashed windows at several businesses.https://t.co/hgZSMPBeDa pic.twitter.com/WxMDvkeePC — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) November 1, 2020

BREAKING — Several shops and stores windows got smashes in #PortlandRiots / #PortlandProtests UPDATE: POLICE HAS OFFICIALLY DECLARED IT A #RIOT AND SAID TO ARREST ANYONE WHO IS SEEN – Lots of businesses damaged at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, NE #Portland – Watch: pic.twitter.com/quALFPjwyD — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 1, 2020

Journalist Andy Ngo was able to obtain video of the protest as it was in progress.

Civil unrest has been frequent in Portland and other major American cities since May, following the viral video depicting the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.

While Floyd’s death started a needed conversation about criminal justice reform in the United States, it also opened an unfortunate door to political violence and chaos from extremist groups such as the so-called “antifascists” known as antifa.

Perhaps the most terrifying part about the continuing civil unrest is that it seems to have no end in sight.

Businesses in a large metropolitan areas, like New York City, have already began boarding up in preparation for Tuesday night, as election night riots are expected.

Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square boarding up ahead of Election Day … preparing for potential unrest … store will remain open to shoppers #NYC #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/6Z6rLVhRBJ — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) October 30, 2020

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll determined that 75 percent of Americans have fears about escalating tensions in the current political climate.

Unfortunately, political extremism has taken a foothold in American cities, and the average American cannot let it prevail.

