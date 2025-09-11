DC Immediately Cancels Trans Writer's New Comic Book After Grotesque Comments About Charlie Kirk

A self-proclaimed transgender comic book writer had his latest series killed after posting comments that mocked the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University on Wednesday at an event hosted by Turning Point USA, the organization he founded, as noted by the Associated Press.

As shock and horror at what Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called a “political assassination” reverberated across America, writer Gretchen Felker-Martin mocked the killing in a social media post.

Meanwhile, over at DC Comics, their ghoulish leftist writers cackle and bathe in Charlie Kirk’s blood. pic.twitter.com/t3VV4SVGUN — ETHAN VAN SCIVER (@EthanVanSciver) September 10, 2025

“Thoughts and prayers you Nazi b***h… Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie,” Felker-Martin wrote, according to Cosmic Book News.

The remark led to a backlash on social media, with posters writing “Enough is enough” and “It’s long past time to flush the trash creators out of comics.”

That started a chain of events ending with DC Comics announcing that the series “Red Hood,” which Felker-Martin wrote, has been canceled.

The first issue had been released on Wednesday, according to Cosmic Book News.

This is the writer of Red Hood #1 by @DCOfficial, released today. It’s long past time to flush the trash creators out of comics. Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/0h9XCQ3Tpi — Gabe Hernandez (@MrGabeHernandez) September 10, 2025

The publisher offered a statement about its actions.

“At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct,” the statement said.

The transgender DC Comics writer who is celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death was originally famous for calling for the slitting of JK Rowling’s throat and cheered for 9/11. pic.twitter.com/WwmJNEhiOY — Jon Del Arroz | Pop Culture & Gaming 🎮 (@jondelarroz) September 10, 2025



As noted by Bounding Into Comics, the writer’s BlueSky account was slapped with a suspension, and the comment was deleted.

According to Popverse, the series was supposed to have a new issue every month featuring Jason Todd, formerly Robin but now an anti-hero, and Helena Bertinelli as the Huntress.

The series was set in Louisiana.

DC Comics newest author and our former “Antisemite of the Week” Gretchen Felker-Martin mocks the shooting and death of Charlie Kirk. How is DC Comics employing this evil individual? https://t.co/5Ss3a3CQUL pic.twitter.com/KyHZnFnw1G — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) September 11, 2025



“DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold,” the publisher told retailers in a notice.

