Share
Sports
News
Alex Rodriguez walks onto the field prior to the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11 in Seattle.
Alex Rodriguez walks onto the field prior to the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11 in Seattle. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

DEA Documents: Baseball Superstar Ratted Out Other Stars, Lied to His Own Team

 By Bryan Chai  September 13, 2023 at 11:26am
Share

Explosive Drug Enforcement Administration documents are dredging up old skeletons in the closet of former New York Yankees superstar slugger Alex Rodriguez.

DEA documents obtained by ESPN have fleshed out what exactly was going in Rodriguez’s personal and professional life when his reputation was at an utter nadir.

A quick background: Rodriguez was suspended in late 2013 for the entirety of the 2014 season after MLB’s investigation found that not only was Rodriguez a drug cheat, but that he had attempted to obstruct the league’s investigation into those claims.

Just a few weeks after that suspension was handed down, Rodriguez met with a cavalcade of U.S. government officials.

Per ESPN, Rodriguez, flanked by his legal counsel, met with a group that included “two assistant U.S. attorneys from the U.S. Department of Justice and seven DEA agents, among them the federal agency’s regional boss and his top assistant” on Jan. 29, 2014.

Trending:
Albuquerque DA Refusing to Enforce Governor's Suspension of 2nd Amendment Rights: 'Clearly Unconstitutional'

The federal agents were speaking to Rodriguez because he was a central figure in the Biogenesis of America drug-dealing scandal that had rocked baseball and the country.

(For the unaware, in 2013, Biogenesis was outed as having supplied a number of baseball players with performance-enhancing drugs, such as human growth hormones.)

Interestingly, Rodriguez walked into that January meeting with prosecutor-granted “Queen for a Day” status, which means that nothing he divulged to authorities could be used against him in later legal proceedings.

Armed with that “Queen” status, Rodriguez reportedly spilled the beans.

Do you consider yourself an MLB fan?

Despite denying publicly that he ever took steroids just weeks later, those DEA documents claim that Rodriguez came fully clean in that late January meeting, admitting that he took steroids.

But it wasn’t just himself that Rodriguez outed.

Per ESPN, the retired Yankees third baseman specifically outed: former Boston Red Sox slugger Manny Ramirez, former Milwaukee Brewers star Ryan Braun, and an unnamed All-Star player.

(The unnamed All-Star never tested positive for PEDs, was never sought out by authorities, and was never suspended from the league.)

Another fascinating tidbit unearthed by ESPN: A-Rod blatantly lied to New York Yankees team president Randy Levine about his association with Tony Bosch, a key figure in the Biogenesis scandal.

Related:
Russia Could Lose Most Important Award After Olympic Officials Notice Horrible Detail About Youngest Figure Skater

Rodriguez brazenly told Levine that he didn’t have “any relationship with Bosch.”

Not only did he have a relationship with Bosch, Rodriguez also reportedly illegally received Cialis and Viagra from him for “fun.”

Before these recent revelations, it’s undeniable that Rodriguez has done an incredible job rehabbing his image.

This ESPN report notwithstanding, Rodriguez has distanced himself from scandal and thrived as a businessman and television personality.

Not only is Rodriguez a minority owner of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, he has a number of television gigs (typically associated with baseball) and other multimedia ventures.

Rodriguez is also an occasional guest “shark” on the investment reality show “Shark Tank.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




DEA Documents: Baseball Superstar Ratted Out Other Stars, Lied to His Own Team
Candace Owens Shreds Netflix, Says 'They Should Return Their Emmys'
The Dangers of a Digital Age: Las Vegas Cyber Attack Cripples Massive Hotel Chain
Team Kaepernick Capitalizes on Rodgers Injury: Is the Anthem Protester Returning to the NFL?
The State of American Politics: Democratic Virginia House Candidate Reportedly Did Porn for "Tips"
See more...

Conversation