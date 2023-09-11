The 143rd U.S. Open is officially in the books — and there’s a good chance that the network which aired it is actually glad it’s over.

ESPN aired the 2023 U.S. Open on its airwaves, and suffered an ignominious one-two punch thanks to the two winners; American Coco Gauff and Serbian Novak Djokovic.

The Gauff controversy was largely the network’s fault, as it tried to whitewash her public display of faith after she captured the women’s crown.

The Djokovic controversy? The network had no control over that — and oh, how glorious that was.

A couple quick points to cover:

Djokovic is aggressively against taking the COVID-19 vaccine and has avoided getting it thus far. ESPN has fired employees for not getting the vaccination before. Moderna, a card-carrying member of Big Pharma and a huge proponent of forced vaccination mandates (for obvious financial incentives), was a key sponsor of the U.S. Open.

Now that we’re familiar with the key players in this controversy, watch the below clip:

The Moderna Shot Of The Day

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic wins the US Open

“There were a lot of shots that were highly impactful.”

Brought to you by Moderna pic.twitter.com/X6E0WgPZCH — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) September 11, 2023

Djokovic beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the Men’s Finals, and as is the case, ESPN showed the clinching shot in a replay.

In a delicious twist, that replay was brought to you by… Moderna.

Obviously, ESPN isn’t going to touch Djokovic’s vaccination status with a 10-foot pole, but that doesn’t mean other people didn’t immediately catch on to the incredible irony of tennis’ reigning U.S. Open champion being a poster child for not taking the vaccine.

“The Moderna Shot of the Day: Novak Djokovic, who refused to get the worthless covid shot, winning the championship,” OutKick’s Clay Travis posted to X. “This just aired on @espn. Incredible.”

Look, this writer is not nearly as comfortable as Mr. Travis to call the vaccine “worthless,” but it’s more than fair to ask what worth they actually have.

There’s certainly not a ton of data on these vaccinations and that’s more than a worthy enough reason to avoid wanting to take the shot.

What this writer is comfortable condemning, however, are the tyrants who felt that an unknown cocktail of drugs and who knows what else needed to be injected into people’s bodies — or else.

And it’s not just ESPN that kowtowed and peddled this mandate at the behest of the cult of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Hospitals, businesses of all sizes and government employers were requiring their workers to inject something into their bodies that they may not be comfortable with.

That’s not America, that’s dystopian.

So imagine the egg on the face of ESPN and Moderna that they had to highlight a Serbian tennis star who holds more American values than those two conglomerates.

It frankly couldn’t have happened to a nicer pair of entities.

