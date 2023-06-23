Share
UFC President Dana White looks on during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 9, 2022.
UFC President Dana White looks on during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 9, 2022. (James Gilbert / Getty Images)

'I'm Dead Serious': UFC Boss Reveals What Zuckerberg and Musk Said to 'Biggest Fight Ever'

 By Bryan Chai  June 23, 2023 at 12:17pm
It does indeed appear as if Twitter owner Elon Musk, and Meta CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg are on a collision course.

And no, that’s not a euphemism for some business merger or litigious showdown.

Musk and Zuckerberg really do appear headed for an old-fashioned, schoolyard fist fight.

The entire ordeal, which seemingly began over a joking social media post from Musk, has blossomed to the point that the best man to promote this potential circus sideshow of an event this side of professional wrestling mogul Vince McMahon — UFC President Dana White — has gotten involved.

White, whose well-documented bombast and charisma has always made him a natural showman, spoke about the looming battle of the billionaires while speaking with TMZ and made it seem like a very real, very imminent possibility.

You can watch the interview below:



(:18) “I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night,” White told TMZ, also explaining that Zuckerberg’s original response to Musk of “send me location” was a direct reference to UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The UFC head honcho then made it crystal clear: “Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this.”

When White was asked how he could make that statement with such certainty, he made it clear that he was just passing along what the social media billionaires told him.

“Because they both said, ‘Yeah, we’ll do it,'” White said. “They both want to do it.”

White then revealed that Zuckerberg reached out to him first about a potential fight with Musk, but first wanted to know if the Twitter head honcho was “serious” about a fight.

White, apparently acting as the intermediary between the two, said that he took that question to Musk, who responded “I’m dead serious.”

Given how close this fight may come to fruition, White, ever the promoter, made it clear that this would be “the biggest fight ever in the history of the world.”

White also predicted that a Musk-Zuckerberg fight would “break all pay per view records” and raise “hundreds of millions of dollars for charity.”

As for how much a potential celebrity fight card headlined by Musk and Zuckerberg would cost fight fans and the curious, White made it clear that it would actually be more expensive than the standard UFC pay per view.

Whereas UFC pay per view events run $80, White revealed that a Musk-Zuckerberg supercard would run a viewer $100. While he didn’t discuss it specifically, one would imagine actual tickets to the fight would cost quite a bit more.

As to just how much money the fight could raise, White doubled down that he thinks the figure would be historically astronomical.

“The biggest fight of all time was Floyd Mayweather and Conor [McGregor, in a special attraction fight],” White said. “And I just think [this fight] triples that.”

White added that there’s “no limit” to how much revenue a Musk-Zuckerberg fight night would rake in.

Despite the UFC head honcho’s unbridled enthusiasm and expectations for social media billionaire fisticuffs, there has still been no official word about a fight taking place between Musk and Zuckerberg.

'I'm Dead Serious': UFC Boss Reveals What Zuckerberg and Musk Said to 'Biggest Fight Ever'
