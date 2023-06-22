Did Zuckerberg Agree to a Cage Match with Musk? Billionaires Go Back and Forth with Trash Talking

When billionaires square off, it typically involves litigation, lawyers and lots of money.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk, two veritable titans of the social media industry, could very well be on the verge of a clash involving litigation, lawyers, lots of money — and fisticuffs?

Indeed, it appears as if a jest from Musk has blossomed into a potential showdown after Zuckerberg took the joke very seriously, at least according to The Verge.

The tech outlet notes that the entire incident began with Musk responding to a tweet that Zuckerberg knew “ju jitsu.”

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

While the “lol” (laugh out loud) would imply the tweet was a joke, Zuckerberg responded on Instagram to the tweet, with a simple message of “Send Me Location.”

The Verge reached out to Zuckerberg’s team and received confirmation that the Meta CEO’s response was “not a joke.”

“The story speaks for itself,” a Meta representative told the outlet.

Musk responded to the author of The Verge article on Twitter, seemingly giving Zuckerberg his “Location.”

Vegas Octagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

“Vegas Octagon,” Musk tweeted, presumably describing the MGM Grand, which hosts major UFC events.

Musk, despite Zuckerberg treating this not as a joke, continued to make light of the matter, following up on his UFC-adjacent tweet with a tweet that more channeled pro wrestling.

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

“I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” Musk tweeted.

As of Thursday afternoon, Zuckerberg has not followed up on either of the “Vegas Octagon” or “The Walrus” remarks, though the Meta CEO has been dabbling in martial arts lately.

The Verge noted that Zuckerberg is an “aspirational MMA fighter” though the results of those aspirations appear to largely be mixed.

As to the tale of the tape, Musk would appear to have the early physical advantage.

Zuckerberg is listed as 5-foot-7 and is 39 years old, while Musk is 51 years old and, at the very least, appears noticeably taller than 5-foot-7.

There has been no official indication of this all setting up for an actual fight, or if it actually is more akin to a pro wrestling angle meant to get a rise out of the audience.

If an actual fight does happen, one would imagine it would involve a number of legal provisions and by-laws to hammer out first.

And given the combined net worth of the two, it would also be safe to assume that any money raised from such a fight would go to charity.

For now, however, the fight does not appear any more imminent than when Musk first joked it about it on Twitter.

