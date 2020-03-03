SECTIONS
Commentary
Death Toll at 22 and Rising After Early-Morning Tornado Cuts a Path Through Nashville

A resident makes her way down Underwood St. amidst downed trees and heavy debris on March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.Brett Carlsen / Getty ImagesA resident makes her way down Underwood St. amidst downed trees and heavy debris on March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Brett Carlsen / Getty Images)

By Jared Harris
Published March 3, 2020 at 12:15pm
Several early-morning tornadoes cut a lethal path through the heart of Tennessee, leaving debris and death in their wake.

The tornadoes rocked the middle Tennessee region early Tuesday morning, according to the Nashville Tennessean.

The total death toll sat at 22 as of Tuesday afternoon, but that number may go up as cleanup crews make their way through the debris.

One possible reason for the tornadoes’ high human cost is the timing of the disaster.

In the early hours of the morning, only those near a warning siren would be awakened prior to a tornado.

For heavy sleepers or those far from warning systems, the tornadoes may have come as a complete surprise.

Aerial pictures revealed that the tornadoes cut through homes, commercial buildings and airplane hangers.

Roughly 40 structures were obliterated across Nashville, with many more damaged by debris and high winds. Downed power lines and busted gas pipes remain a major hazard around the tornadoes’ paths.

People from all across the nation jumped to show support and offer prayers for Tennessee.

Celebrities and politicians alike used their platform to bring attention to the devastation in the state:

Thanks to these popular figures shining a spotlight on the disaster, there’s little doubt that relief aid and volunteers will flood the state to help rebuild.

Cleanup is expected to continue as many families now face the struggle of rebuilding homes and lives.

While the survivors will eventually move on, these tornadoes will always be remembered by the residents of Nashville and middle Tennessee.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Death Toll at 22 and Rising After Early-Morning Tornado Cuts a Path Through Nashville
