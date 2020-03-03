Death Toll at 22 and Rising After Early-Morning Tornado Cuts a Path Through Nashville

Several early-morning tornadoes cut a lethal path through the heart of Tennessee, leaving debris and death in their wake.

The tornadoes rocked the middle Tennessee region early Tuesday morning, according to the Nashville Tennessean.

The total death toll sat at 22 as of Tuesday afternoon, but that number may go up as cleanup crews make their way through the debris.

One possible reason for the tornadoes’ high human cost is the timing of the disaster.

In the early hours of the morning, only those near a warning siren would be awakened prior to a tornado.

For heavy sleepers or those far from warning systems, the tornadoes may have come as a complete surprise.

Aerial pictures revealed that the tornadoes cut through homes, commercial buildings and airplane hangers.

One of our helicopters just landed after surveying tornado destruction from overnight. pic.twitter.com/XmBpbOmBuf — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2020

Roughly 40 structures were obliterated across Nashville, with many more damaged by debris and high winds. Downed power lines and busted gas pipes remain a major hazard around the tornadoes’ paths.

People from all across the nation jumped to show support and offer prayers for Tennessee.

Celebrities and politicians alike used their platform to bring attention to the devastation in the state:

Prayers for all of those affected by the devastating tornadoes in Tennessee. We will continue to monitor the developments. The Federal Government is with you all of the way during this difficult time. https://t.co/eZlA7Ahruj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones ❤️ We are all with you. pic.twitter.com/hlPS6RJWH4 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 3, 2020

Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night’s tornado. 🙏🏻I’m just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe. 💔 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) March 3, 2020

Thanks to these popular figures shining a spotlight on the disaster, there’s little doubt that relief aid and volunteers will flood the state to help rebuild.

Cleanup is expected to continue as many families now face the struggle of rebuilding homes and lives.

While the survivors will eventually move on, these tornadoes will always be remembered by the residents of Nashville and middle Tennessee.

