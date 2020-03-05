SECTIONS
Decade-Old Biden Footage Compared with Recent Clips Shows the Unmistakable Difference

By Jared Harris
Published March 5, 2020 at 1:34pm
Although it’s difficult to tell exactly what has changed, there’s an unmistakable difference between past footage of former Vice President Joe Biden and video taken during his ongoing presidential campaign.

In past footage, Biden appears how he has most of his public life — as the cool, smooth-talking politician that helped propel him to some of the highest elected positions in the nation.

For many, their image of Biden is anchored in this time.

Video from a 2007 broadcast shows Biden explaining his position in a cool and clear way. Even if you don’t agree with what he’s saying, it’s plain to see that he used to have a way with crowds.

At one point in the video, his quick wit even has his fellow candidates laughing.

For younger voters who don’t have much prior knowledge of Biden, it may be shocking to see the politician speak in clear and complete sentences in past video.

Compared with footage taken during his current campaign for the Oval Office, it’s hard to believe Joe Biden is the man now being filmed.

Now, 13 years later and in his late 70s, Biden struggles at times with remembering the names of people interviewing him and even what states he’s in.

The sheer number of gaffes is remarkable, and a compilation of the missteps is the only way to truly grasp the scale and diversity of the candidate’s mistakes.

It’s impossible for the public to accurately tell what’s going on with Biden.

One possibility is that two terms as vice president have taken their toll on the politician, a problem that is only made worse by a grueling 2020 campaign.

The campaign trail is unquestionably tough, with flights, long bus rides and constant public appearances causing stress that would wear on even the most vigorous people.

For Biden, it appears the constant grind leading up to Election Day is affecting the aging politician.

Should Biden undergo a mental health evaluation?

The former vice president is no longer the cool, quick-witted man who walked into the national spotlight more than ten years ago.

It’s unclear whether the worst of his gaffes, like a claim that he was arrested in a rebellion against apartheid in South Africa, are simply lies or something Biden believed actually happened.

With the Democratic 2020 candidates now whittled down to a few outlandish people, it appears leftist voters have the unenviable choice of deciding between avowed socialist Bernie Sanders and the increasingly incoherent Joe Biden.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







