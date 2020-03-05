Decade-Old Biden Footage Compared with Recent Clips Shows the Unmistakable Difference

Although it’s difficult to tell exactly what has changed, there’s an unmistakable difference between past footage of former Vice President Joe Biden and video taken during his ongoing presidential campaign.

In past footage, Biden appears how he has most of his public life — as the cool, smooth-talking politician that helped propel him to some of the highest elected positions in the nation.

For many, their image of Biden is anchored in this time.

Video from a 2007 broadcast shows Biden explaining his position in a cool and clear way. Even if you don’t agree with what he’s saying, it’s plain to see that he used to have a way with crowds.

At one point in the video, his quick wit even has his fellow candidates laughing.

TRENDING: Calif. Man with Coronavirus Says It's Easier Than a Cold, Shows Trump Was Right About Not Panicking

For younger voters who don’t have much prior knowledge of Biden, it may be shocking to see the politician speak in clear and complete sentences in past video.

Compared with footage taken during his current campaign for the Oval Office, it’s hard to believe Joe Biden is the man now being filmed.

Now, 13 years later and in his late 70s, Biden struggles at times with remembering the names of people interviewing him and even what states he’s in.

The sheer number of gaffes is remarkable, and a compilation of the missteps is the only way to truly grasp the scale and diversity of the candidate’s mistakes.

Joe Biden is an extremely risky choice to run against a bully like Donald Trump. Be real. pic.twitter.com/HjVWr5aBQZ — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) March 2, 2020

It’s impossible for the public to accurately tell what’s going on with Biden.

One possibility is that two terms as vice president have taken their toll on the politician, a problem that is only made worse by a grueling 2020 campaign.

The campaign trail is unquestionably tough, with flights, long bus rides and constant public appearances causing stress that would wear on even the most vigorous people.

RELATED: Bernie Bros Resort to Conspiracy Theory To Explain Away Disastrous Super Tuesday

For Biden, it appears the constant grind leading up to Election Day is affecting the aging politician.

Should Biden undergo a mental health evaluation? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The former vice president is no longer the cool, quick-witted man who walked into the national spotlight more than ten years ago.

It’s unclear whether the worst of his gaffes, like a claim that he was arrested in a rebellion against apartheid in South Africa, are simply lies or something Biden believed actually happened.

With the Democratic 2020 candidates now whittled down to a few outlandish people, it appears leftist voters have the unenviable choice of deciding between avowed socialist Bernie Sanders and the increasingly incoherent Joe Biden.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.