Share
Deep Dive
Premium
During a news conference on Sept. 9, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke about the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was allegedly killed by Decarlos Brown Jr., on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Premium
During a news conference on Sept. 9, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke about the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was allegedly killed by Decarlos Brown Jr., on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Deep Dive: What Does the Bible Say About Crime?

 By Johnathan Jones  September 29, 2025 at 9:52am
Share

Crime has been at the center of headlines in recent weeks, highlighted specifically after Americans witnessed shocking murders in North Carolina and Utah.

The victims in those cases, Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk, lost their lives in brutal public acts.

But these cases are only the tip of the iceberg. Turn on your local news, and you’ll see stories of theft, violence, and chaos.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Deep Dive: What Does the Bible Say About Crime?
AWFL Karen Screams at ICE but Forgets to Put Car in Park, Then Watches in Daze as It Sinks to Bottom of Lake: Report
Canadian Dad Celebrates Hole in One at Wisconsin Golf Course, Hours Later He's Gunned Down in Senseless Drive-by
Wisconsin Couple Jailed After Allegedly Forcing Their 6 Kids, One of Them an Infant, to Live in a Filthy Storage Unit
Illegal Alien Who Crossed Border Under Biden Arrested Posing as High School Student
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation