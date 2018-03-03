Dem Accused of Harassing 5 Women Gets Expelled From Office

The Colorado State House voted overwhelmingly Friday to expel a Democratic member accused of sexually assaulting at least five women.

Fellow Democrats led the charge in a 52-9 vote in favor of the expulsion of Rep. Steve Lebsock, marking the first expulsion to occur in over 100 years, reports Fox 31 Denver.

“We, as a general assembly, have responsibility to police our own, to hold our own to high level of accountability,” Democratic Majority Leader KC Becker, who introduced the legislation to expel Lebsock, said previously.

Five women accused Lebsock of sexual harassment and making repeated unwanted sexual advances.

State Rep. Faith Winter alleged that Lebsock grabbed her arm while she tried to leave a bar two years ago, described various sexual acts and grew angry with her when she refused to go home with him.

Lebsock has denied all the allegations.

“The last months have been awful. I have taken public attack, after attack, after attack while I have patiently stood by waiting for due process to take its course,” Winter told her colleagues during the hearing.

“Today is not about sex. It is about power.”

Some Republicans voiced concerns about whether due process had been afforded to Lebsock during the allegations and hearings.

However, many believed Lebsock abused his power in an effort to prove his innocence and retaliated against the victims by handing out a document that detailed the sex life of one of his accusers and other personal information.

Right before he was expelled, he quickly changed parties, according to his tweet.

I changed party affiliation at 3:02pm. As I walked down to speak for the last time, approx. 4pm, I handed the minority leader a document with affiliation change. Nothing was planned. He did not know about party change before. #copolitics — Steve Lebsock (@RepLebsock) March 3, 2018

