Dem Accused of Harassing 5 Women Gets Expelled From Office

By Amber Randall
March 3, 2018 at 3:23pm

The Colorado State House voted overwhelmingly Friday to expel a Democratic member accused of sexually assaulting at least five women.

Fellow Democrats led the charge in a 52-9 vote in favor of the expulsion of Rep. Steve Lebsock, marking the first expulsion to occur in over 100 years, reports Fox 31 Denver.

“We, as a general assembly, have responsibility to police our own, to hold our own to high level of accountability,” Democratic Majority Leader KC Becker, who introduced the legislation to expel Lebsock, said previously.

Five women accused Lebsock of sexual harassment and making repeated unwanted sexual advances.

State Rep. Faith Winter alleged that Lebsock grabbed her arm while she tried to leave a bar two years ago, described various sexual acts and grew angry with her when she refused to go home with him.

Lebsock has denied all the allegations.

“The last months have been awful. I have taken public attack, after attack, after attack while I have patiently stood by waiting for due process to take its course,” Winter told her colleagues during the hearing.

“Today is not about sex. It is about power.”

Some Republicans voiced concerns about whether due process had been afforded to Lebsock during the allegations and hearings.

Do you think he should have stepped down from his position?

However, many believed Lebsock abused his power in an effort to prove his innocence and retaliated against the victims by handing out a document that detailed the sex life of one of his accusers and other personal information.

Right before he was expelled, he quickly changed parties, according to his tweet.

People reacted to the news on Twitter.

RELATED: Dem. Mayor Wept in Courtroom After Being Found Guilty of 47 Counts of Corruption

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Tags: Colorado, Democrats, police

By: Amber Randall on March 3, 2018 at 3:23pm

