Dem Candidate Accuses Opponent of Being Involved With ‘Bigfoot Porn’

A Democratic Virginia congressional candidate accused her Republican opponent of being “a devotee of Bigfoot erotica” and cozy “with a white supremacist” in a Sunday tweet.

“My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist,” Democrat Leslie Cockburn wrote on Twitter.

“Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill.”

Cockburn included an image of a nude Bigfoot allegedly screen grabbed from Riggleman’s private Instagram account in the tweet.

It showed an image of the mythical creature with a “censored” bar covering its sexual organ.

TRENDING: Campaign Nemesis Jeb Bush Praises Trump

Fellow Republicans came to Riggleman’s aid online.

“There is NO ‘Bigfoot Erotica.’” tweeted Central Virginia Young Republicans co-founder Tanner Hirschfeld on Monday.

“It was a funny joke because he’s writing a book on Bigfoot believers. He’s been very happily married for over 20 years with kids.”

NO. There is NO “Bigfoot Erotica.” It was a funny joke because he’s writing a book on Bigfoot believers. He’s been very happily married for over 20 years with kids. Now everyone go TF to sleep. — Tanner B. Hirschfeld (@Hirschfeld4VA) July 30, 2018

Do you think there really is a Bigfoot? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Hirschfeld also tweeted a link to an opinion article in The Roanoake Times by Riggleman and wrote, “Anyone who claims Denver Riggleman is a white supremacist is either a desperate leftist out of narratives or a complete moron.”

“The horror we saw in Charlottesville last August is all but unfathomable,” Riggleman wrote in the op-ed.

“These despicable displays of anti-Semitic and racist hate reminded our nation that evil still exists within our borders.”

The Bigfoot pictures are part of a joke with military friends, Riggleman told The Daily Progress.

He is a former Air Force officer and co-wrote a book called “Bigfoot Exterminators Inc. The Partially Cautionary, Mostly True Tale Of Monster Hunt 2006,” reported The Hill.

RELATED: Over 100 Congressional Members Ask Supreme Court to Hear Peace Cross Case

Riggleman and Cockburn will face off to represent Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District in the Nov. 6 general election, according to Ballotpedia.

The candidates are battling to replace retiring Republican Rep. Tom Garrett.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.