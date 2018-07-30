Dem Candidate Accuses Opponent of Being Involved With ‘Bigfoot Porn’

A Democratic Virginia congressional candidate accused her Republican opponent of being “a devotee of Bigfoot erotica” and cozy “with a white supremacist” in a Sunday tweet.
“My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist,” Democrat Leslie Cockburn wrote on Twitter.
“Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill.”
Cockburn included an image of a nude Bigfoot allegedly screen grabbed from Riggleman’s private Instagram account in the tweet.
It showed an image of the mythical creature with a “censored” bar covering its sexual organ.
Fellow Republicans came to Riggleman’s aid online.
“There is NO ‘Bigfoot Erotica.’” tweeted Central Virginia Young Republicans co-founder Tanner Hirschfeld on Monday.
“It was a funny joke because he’s writing a book on Bigfoot believers. He’s been very happily married for over 20 years with kids.”
NO. There is NO “Bigfoot Erotica.” It was a funny joke because he’s writing a book on Bigfoot believers. He’s been very happily married for over 20 years with kids. Now everyone go TF to sleep.
— Tanner B. Hirschfeld (@Hirschfeld4VA) July 30, 2018
Hirschfeld also tweeted a link to an opinion article in The Roanoake Times by Riggleman and wrote, “Anyone who claims Denver Riggleman is a white supremacist is either a desperate leftist out of narratives or a complete moron.”
“The horror we saw in Charlottesville last August is all but unfathomable,” Riggleman wrote in the op-ed.
“These despicable displays of anti-Semitic and racist hate reminded our nation that evil still exists within our borders.”
The Bigfoot pictures are part of a joke with military friends, Riggleman told The Daily Progress.
He is a former Air Force officer and co-wrote a book called “Bigfoot Exterminators Inc. The Partially Cautionary, Mostly True Tale Of Monster Hunt 2006,” reported The Hill.
Riggleman and Cockburn will face off to represent Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District in the Nov. 6 general election, according to Ballotpedia.
The candidates are battling to replace retiring Republican Rep. Tom Garrett.
