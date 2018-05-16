Dem Candidate: Life Better Under British Crown, Asks ‘What Was the Point of the Revolution’

Democrat candidate for Senate Richard Painter took to Twitter on Wednesday, questioning the “point” of the American Revolution since Britain subjects have single payer health care and less expensive university education.

The University of Minnesota law professor also claimed that President Donald Trump is guilty of “treason, bribery and other crimes.”

“What was the point of the Revolution if subjects of the British Crown get single payer health care and university education at a fraction of what it costs us and we are stuck with a President guilty of treason, bribery and other crimes, and a Congress unwilling to get rid of him?” he wrote.

What was the point of the Revolution if subjects of the British Crown get single payer health care and university education at a fraction of what it costs us and we are stuck with a President guilty of treason, bribery and other crimes, and a Congress unwilling to get rid of him? — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) May 16, 2018

As noted by The Washington Free Beacon, Painter’s claims about the president are unfounded — Trump has not been charged with any crime.

Further, “the American colonies protested against taxation without representation, not over single-payer health care or education,” The Free Beacon noted.

Once the chief ethics lawyer in former President George W. Bush’s administration, Painter is a vociferous opponent to Trump.

“I’m going to strongly oppose in the general election any Republican candidate who supports President Trump and what he’s doing to our country,” Painter told the Minnesota Post. “I believe we are in a very, very dire situation, and we need to have as forceful a Congress as we possibly can to stand up to President Trump.”

Painter is now the “vice chairman of a nonprofit government watchdog, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which is nonpartisan but whose leaders also describe it as progressive. (They’ve sued Trump once already.),” The Washington Post reported.

Although a Republican at one time, Painter is now a Democrat and will run for a Senate position against Minnesota Democrat Tina Smith, who replaced Sen. Al Franken after he resigned over numerous sexual misconduct allegations.

“I’ve been a Republican for a long time and tried to turn the Republican Party around on a range of different issues but I’ve given up and I’m out with the Republican party, I’m fed up,” he said during an appearance on MSNBC in April.

In the same interview, Painter refused to say whether or not he believed the women who accused Franken.

“Do you believe Al Franken is guilty of unwanted advances, or do you believe this was a set-up job?” asked MSNBC host Steve Kornacki.

“I have no idea. I put a lot of those tweets out when I first heard about it. I continue to wonder why Roger Stone got a heads-up on that before the Minnesota voters did,” he said.

“Sir, with respect, there are women who have come out and put their names on the record,” Kornacki said. “There’s an elected official from New England who said she was on stage in a public setting with Al Franken and he tried to give her an open-mouth kiss. You say you do not know at all if any of this happened?”

“I don’t know the facts. It’s supposed to be an ethics investigation,” Painter responded. “We should have investigations of such conduct. That type of conduct is unacceptable for a United States senator or anyone else, but we should find out the facts, not just have a resignation.”

See the whole interview below:

