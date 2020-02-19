Dem Candidate Releases Campaign Design Seemingly Advocating Murder

Bre Kidman is one of several Democratic candidates challenging Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a moderate Republican up for re-election in November.

Kidman is running on a radical left-wing agenda, which, according to her Twitter profile, includes support for the Green New Deal and “Medicare for All.”

“Kidman, who prefers the pronouns they, them and their, has made history as the first openly non-binary person to run for Senate and, if elected, they would be the first openly transgender person to serve in Congress,” HuffPost reported last year.

One of Kidman’s tweet in particular should be drawing attention, especially in the wake of violent attacks on Republicans and supporters of President Donald Trump in recent weeks.

“I was gonna wait until tomorrow to show off these beauties, but Trump got acquitted and I feel like folks could use something to look forward to,” Kidman said Feb. 5.

TRENDING: After Schiff's Disastrous Impeachment, Pelosi Appoints 'Whistleblower Ombudsman'

“These beauties” were T-shirts, tank tops, patches and buttons featuring an image of the guillotine.

I was gonna wait until tomorrow to show off these beauties, but Trump got acquitted and I feel like folks could use something to look forward to. So. Get ready for Merch-You-Can’t-Buy! You shouldn’t buy elections, so you can’t buy our locally silk screened, upcycled merch. pic.twitter.com/B0A4HSvDIw — bre🏳️‍🌈kidman🇺🇸for🦞Maine🌹(D) (@BeeKay4ME) February 5, 2020

Kidman was not selling the merchandise, though. They were a giveaway to people who campaigned for the self-proclaimed democratic socialist.

“More details on how to get your GuilloTee tomorrow!” Kidman tweeted. “In the meantime, remember: there is not going to be a more convenient revolution.”

We’ll be giving these shirts (& patches & buttons) to folks who talk with Mainers about our campaign to #StopElectingTheRich and #ShowUpForME. More details on how to get your GuilloTee tomorrow! In the meantime, remember: there is not going to be a more convenient revolution. — bre🏳️‍🌈kidman🇺🇸for🦞Maine🌹(D) (@BeeKay4ME) February 5, 2020

The guillotine was best known for its use during the French Revolution’s “Reign of Terror,” during which over 16,000 people were executed by the Committee for Public Safety.

The disturbing imagery being promoted by the left-wing candidate comes at a time when there have been a string of attacks targeting Republicans and Trump supporters.

One incident involved a person allegedly driving a van into a tent where Republicans were registering voters. That person is now facing charges that include assault.

RELATED: Here's What Happens When Freezing Man Asks Socialists for Their Jacket

Do you think these items are promoting violence against Republicans? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (24 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In New Hampshire, a man allegedly slapped a teenager wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and was arrested. The teenager reportedly has been traumatized by the incident.

Arizona State University Police are investigating after a protester was caught on video shouting, “Slash Republicans’ throats!”

A College Republicans information tent at the University of California Santa Cruz was attacked by two students. That assault was also caught on video.

The latter two incidents are under investigation at the time of this writing.

Earlier this month, Breitbart News tallied nearly 400 incidents of politically motivated violence allegedly targeted at Trump supporters.

Will the media call out this apparent promotion of violence?

They ignored it when California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters called for mobs to harass officials with the Trump administration in 2018.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them! And you tell them that they are not welcome, anymore, anywhere,” Waters said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.