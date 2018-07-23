SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Dem Candidate Wants To Severely Punish Families With 2+ Kids

By Jack Davis
July 23, 2018 at 11:36am
Print

A Democrat candidate for Congress has been bankrolling pro-abortion groups and other organizations targeting families with more than two children for punishment.

Groups that millionaire Scott Wallace supports have supported taxing parents “to the hilt” for having more than two children, something they label “the privilege of irresponsible breeding,” according PJ Media.

Wallace, running in Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District, has also supported groups that claim abortion is “a highly effective weapon” against overpopulation.

The Wallace Global Fund, which Wallace controls, has doled out nearly $7 million to “population control” groups over the past 21 years.

Zero Population Growth, for example, received $420,000 between 1997 and 2003, Fox News reported. The group now brands itself the Population Connection.

TRENDING: George H.W. Bush’s Former Doctor Gunned Down While Riding Bicycle

The group, which on its website makes no bones that it initially targeted the white middle class, now says it believes that all groups need to hear its message.

The group has also attacked President Donald Trump for his efforts to limit the ability of U.S.-funded groups to provide abortions overseas.

Zoe Wilson-Meyer, communications director for Wallace’s campaign, characterized Wallace as pro-woman.

Do you think Scott Wallace has any chance of winning this election?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“The Wallace Global Fund has for decades been a leader in helping women gain access to family planning. Former Co-Chair Scott Wallace is proud of the work of grantees like Planned Parenthood in empowering women and protecting reproductive rights and will stand up for Pennsylvania women,” she said.

“In Washington, Brian Fitzpatrick voted to defund Planned Parenthood and supports Donald Trump’s effort to take away a woman’s right to choose,” she added.

Wallace has been endorsed by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

“While we have made great strides since my mother’s time at Planned Parenthood of Bucks County, women’s rights are under attack everyday (sic). With the entire Congress and the White House under far-right, anti-choice control, it is more important than ever to protect Planned Parenthood’s work and the great value they deliver to the women of America,” he said in a statement on his campaign website.

Wallace also used his Wallace Global Fund to support the Center for the Advancement of the Steady State Economy, which supports limiting economic growth, The Daily Caller noted.

RELATED: By the Book

Wallace’s other activities have caused him headaches during the campaign, CNBC reported.

The Republican Jewish Coalition put the spotlight on the Wallace Global Fund’s support for groups that back the “boycott, divestment and sanctions” effort against Israel.

Wallace, the former co-chair of that fund, has sought to distance himself from that by claiming that someone else on the board supported those actions.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: abortion, Campaign, Congress, Donald Trump, family, Israel, Pennsylvania, Planned Parenthood

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Rand Paul speaks on Senate floor

Rand Paul Blocks Senate Bill, Calls It ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Randy DeSoto

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. pose for a selfie in front of the Lourve in Paris, FranceKimberly Guilfoyle/Twitter

Kimberly Guilfoyle Out at Fox, Network Confirms

Jack Davis

Co-host Gary Sinise speaks during the 2018 National Memorial Day Concert at U.S. Capitol, West Lawn on May 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts

Gary Sinise Received Highest Civilian Honor After Dedicating His Life To Giving Back to Vets

Jack Davis

The White HouseVacclav/Shutterstock

Report: WH Communications Official, Ex-Fox News Exec Questioned in Sexual Harassment Probe

Allison Kofol

Retired Stg. Maj. John Canley will be receiving the Medal of Honor for his work during Vietnam War.Stars and Stripes/ Twitter

Marine Gets Unexpected Call from Trump, Will Receive Medal of Honor 50 Years After Heroic Battle

John-Michael Seibler

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 18: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, July 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Federal Court Hands Trump a Win, Rogue Agency Brought Under Tighter Control

Jack Davis

A man and women attack a teen wearing a MAGA hat.Screenshot/Ashton Hess/YouTube

Man and Woman Launch Vicious Attack on Seattle Teen for Wearing MAGA Hat in Public

Randy DeSoto

People reading and discussing the Bible

PA Family Sues Govt. After Being Ordered to Stop Holding Bible Studies

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.