Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday introduced a plan to disallow police from assisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Chicago currently allows officers to cooperate with ICE authorities only if a suspect sought by the federal agency appears in a gang database, has a felony conviction or has a criminal warrant, according to WBBM.

Lightfoot’s proposal would prohibit cops from detaining or transferring any city resident to ICE custody for immigration violations.

If the Democrat’s proposal becomes law, officers would also be forbidden from aiding immigration authorities with traffic blockades and in-person apprehensions.

Additionally, police supervisors would be obligated to decline any civil enforcement requests from ICE.

Lightfoot, who campaigned on immigration reform, initially vowed to make the changes in the 2021 budget, but pressure from Chicago’s Latino community convinced her to expedite the proposal, according to WBBM.

President Donald Trump in February deployed ICE agents to multiple sanctuary cities, including Chicago, in an illegal immigration crackdown.

Lightfoot at the time said her city would “not be bullied.”

“We will not be bullied. Period,” she said, according to WTTW.

“Especially by a bully like President Trump, who trades in hatred and scare tactics. To all our neighbors and friends, I want you to know that Chicago stands with you and will always fight to keep you safe.”

