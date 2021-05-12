The For the People Act — designated as Senate 1 — deadlocked in the Senate Rules Committee on a 9-9 party-line vote on Tuesday.

CBS News reported that despite the bill not being recommended by the committee, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer can still bring it to the Senate floor for a vote.

The House version of the bill, House Resolution 1, passed in March on a 220-210 vote, with no Republican support and one Democratic defector.

The legislation would federalize several aspects of the election process, including by eliminating voter ID requirements, allowing so-called ballot harvesting, establishing automatic voter registration — which experts say will lead to many non-citizens being registered — and allowing mail-in voting for anyone who wants it.

“Everything about this bill is rotten to the core. This is a bill as if written in hell by the devil himself,” GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah told Fox News in March.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) on H.R. 1, For the People Act, which makes it easier for everyone to register and vote: “Everything about this bill is rotten to the core. This is a bill as if written in hell by the devil himself.” pic.twitter.com/K289I5STfv — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2021

“This takes all sorts of decisions that the federal government really has no business making,” he added. “It takes them away from the states, makes them right here in Washington, D.C., by Congress.”

“It’s wildly unconstitutional,” Lee said.

In a Wednesday interview with Fox News, the senator said, “This bill is ultimately not about increasing legal votes, it’s about increasing illegal votes.”

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas criticized the bill at Tuesday’s hearing.

“This bill has everything to do with Democrats trying to rig the election to stay in power and to disenfranchise voters,” he said.

Sen. @tedcruz: “This bill has everything to do with Democrats trying to rig the election to stay in power and to disenfranchise voters.” pic.twitter.com/AuIFtLVyaP — The Hill (@thehill) May 11, 2021

“This is designed to keep Democrats in power for 100 years, and it is fundamentally corrupt,” Cruz added.

Cruz further noted that just a few years ago Republicans held larger majorities in the House and Senate than Democrats have now, yet they made no effort to change election laws.

Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Tuesday hammering HR 1.

“The Government of the United Kingdom is proposing that anyone who wants to vote in a British election should show photo ID to eliminate any corruption and fraud and ‘ensure the integrity of elections,'” Trump said.

“This is exactly what we should do in the United States, unlike the Democrats who want to abolish Voter ID laws with passing their horrible HR 1 Bill,” he continued.

Trump encouraged all states to eliminate mass mail-in voting and ballot harvesting.

The Hill reported that despite Tuesday’s committee setback, Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Sen. Amy Klobuchar vowed that “this is not the last you will hear” of S 1.

According to The Hill, the bill is expected to come to the Senate floor by August.

Democrats will likely have to change the filibuster rules in the chamber in order to pass S 1, which appears to be universally opposed by Republicans.

This article appeared originally on Patriot Project.

