Dem. House Candidate Goes All In for Illegals With Amnesty Promise

By Jack Davis
July 30, 2018 at 11:02am
One Democrat running for Congress wants every illegal immigrant in America to get a free pass for breaking the law.

Hank Linderman of Kentucky is trying to unseat Republican incumbent Brett Guthrie in Kentucky’s Second District.

“I am calling for action to help the millions of undocumented people already working in our communities, serving in our military and raising families by granting amnesty,” Linderman said in a statement Monday, according to The Hill.

“Any reform of immigration law and process in the United States must include amnesty for those already living here,” Linderman said in the statement, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Linderman said this would apply to “qualified” illegal immigrants.

“The guidelines are that you have to prove you’re not a criminal. You have to prove you can speak rudimentary English, and have some basic idea of how our government works,” he said, according to WKMS.

“President Reagan signed a bill in 1986 to allow undocumented people that were in the United States to become citizens, and it was called the ‘Reagan Amnesty of 1986.’ So one of things I’ll be proposing very soon is amnesty for folks who have been in the United States since July 4, 2018,” he said, according to WKU.

Guthrie did not issue a reply on Monday to Linderman’s comments.

Linderman also joined the ranks of Democrats teeing off on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The abuses we have seen, including family separations, extended incarcerations and even violent and sexual assault, must stop,” Linderman said in his statement.

“We are a nation of immigrants,” Linderman continued. “To deny this reality is to deny our nation itself.”

Linderman has made immigration a central issue in his campaign.

“Under the guise of dealing with criminals, families with children are being removed despite having been in the U.S. for an extended period of time,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

“Their only crime is the way they entered. Sometimes, their crime is a technical infraction, such as requesting asylum by presenting themselves to a border crossing official on the border instead of at a border crossing station,” he wrote.

“It’s time to have a national discussion on immigration — and a complete review of the way in which ICE has been asked to enforce infractions. I support a moral approach to immigration, balancing the needs of the nation’s workforce, corporations, and our national security needs in a way that is an example to the rest of the world,” he wrote.

