Dem. House Candidate Goes All In for Illegals With Amnesty Promise

One Democrat running for Congress wants every illegal immigrant in America to get a free pass for breaking the law.

Hank Linderman of Kentucky is trying to unseat Republican incumbent Brett Guthrie in Kentucky’s Second District.

“I am calling for action to help the millions of undocumented people already working in our communities, serving in our military and raising families by granting amnesty,” Linderman said in a statement Monday, according to The Hill.

“Any reform of immigration law and process in the United States must include amnesty for those already living here,” Linderman said in the statement, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

I want to start a conversation about restructuring ice and granting amnesty to the 10 million plus people who are already here. Here’s the @courierjournal coverage:https://t.co/OFPwvXCPAg — Hank Linderman for Congress (@hank4ky) July 30, 2018

TRENDING: Campaign Nemesis Jeb Bush Praises Trump

Linderman said this would apply to “qualified” illegal immigrants.

“The guidelines are that you have to prove you’re not a criminal. You have to prove you can speak rudimentary English, and have some basic idea of how our government works,” he said, according to WKMS.

“President Reagan signed a bill in 1986 to allow undocumented people that were in the United States to become citizens, and it was called the ‘Reagan Amnesty of 1986.’ So one of things I’ll be proposing very soon is amnesty for folks who have been in the United States since July 4, 2018,” he said, according to WKU.

Guthrie did not issue a reply on Monday to Linderman’s comments.

Should every illegal immigrant get amnesty? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Linderman also joined the ranks of Democrats teeing off on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The abuses we have seen, including family separations, extended incarcerations and even violent and sexual assault, must stop,” Linderman said in his statement.

“We are a nation of immigrants,” Linderman continued. “To deny this reality is to deny our nation itself.”

Linderman has made immigration a central issue in his campaign.

“Under the guise of dealing with criminals, families with children are being removed despite having been in the U.S. for an extended period of time,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

RELATED: Trump Demands Congressional Action Against ‘Sinister’ Illegal Immigrants

“Their only crime is the way they entered. Sometimes, their crime is a technical infraction, such as requesting asylum by presenting themselves to a border crossing official on the border instead of at a border crossing station,” he wrote.

“It’s time to have a national discussion on immigration — and a complete review of the way in which ICE has been asked to enforce infractions. I support a moral approach to immigration, balancing the needs of the nation’s workforce, corporations, and our national security needs in a way that is an example to the rest of the world,” he wrote.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.