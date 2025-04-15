Dem Lawmakers Show Their True Priorities, Plan Trip to Visit Suspected MS-13 Member in El Salvador Prison

Democrats have picked a bizarre hill to die on, and it’s exposing their warped priorities in the most damning way. They’re now rallying to support Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a suspected MS-13 gang member who entered the U.S. illegally.

The latest development is jaw-dropping. According to NBC News, Democratic lawmakers, led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, are planning to travel to El Salvador to push for Garcia’s release from a Salvadoran prison.

Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari confirmed her involvement, stating on X, “I’m ready to join Sen. @VanHollenForMD and my colleagues @MaxwellFrostFL, @RobertGarcia in El Salvador to demand Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release.”

Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost also signaled his support, writing on X, “We must all stand as a united front against the kidnapping and illegal detention of Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador.”

To put it mildly: This is pure insanity.

To put it bluntly: Garcia is not a U.S. citizen. He entered the country illegally in 2011 — as even CNN admitted — a fact that Democrats conveniently ignore while they champion his cause.

Worse, Garcia is suspected of ties to MS-13, a notorious gang responsible for countless violent crimes. The Department of Homeland Security has set the record straight on the purported criminal ties.

DHS also cited Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, who confirmed that Garcia’s deportation was upheld after a unanimous 9-0 Supreme Court ruling, which clarified that the U.S. government isn’t obligated to forcibly retrieve him from El Salvador. Democrats’ narrative of “illegal abduction” is as baseless as it is toothless.

So why are Democrats so obsessed with the plight of an illegal alien who is suspected of being a member of MS-13? It’s a question that baffles everyday Americans.

Lawmakers are elected to represent U.S. citizens, not non-citizens who break our laws by entering illegally. Yet here they are, planning a taxpayer-funded trip to El Salvador to advocate for a gang suspect.

This kind of thing is exactly why Democrats lost in 2024. Americans voted for President Donald Trump because of his tough stance on immigration, a mandate Democrats are blatantly ignoring.

By taking up the cause of an illegal alien with suspected MS-13 ties, Democrats are showing how out of touch they are with the voters who rejected their soft-on-crime policies.

The longer they raise a fuss about Garcia, the worse it looks for them. Their obsession with this one case only underscores their misplaced priorities.

Meanwhile, Republicans are reaping the benefits. Trump’s administration, alongside El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, has made it clear they won’t bow to Democratic pressure on this issue.

Garcia’s case isn’t a humanitarian crisis — it’s a textbook example of illegal immigration and potential gang affiliation, as well as Democrats’ refusal to acknowledge this is political suicide.

Everyday Americans are struggling with inflation, crime, and border security. They don’t care about the plight of a suspected MS-13 member; they care about their own safety and livelihoods.

Democrats’ stunt reeks of performative virtue signaling, not leadership. It’s a slap in the face to law-abiding citizens who expect their representatives to put America first.

If Democrats think this trip will win them points, they’re delusional.

It only cements their reputation as the party of open borders and leniency for criminals.

