Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Dem Mayor Backs Down, Eases Worship Restrictions Following Lawsuit from Religious Leader

×
By Mary Margaret Olohan
Published December 17, 2020 at 7:41am
P Share Print

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has eased restrictions on houses of worship following a lawsuit accusing the Democratic mayor of imposing “arbitrary” and “discriminatory” restrictions on churches.

In a lawsuit filed Dec. 11, the Archbishop of Washington said Bowser’s restrictions “bear no relation to either the size of the building or the safety of the activity” and “single out religious worship as a disfavored activity, even though it has been proven safer than many other activities the District favors.”

Represented by the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, the archbishop requested an injunction allowing “sufficient time before Christmas Eve to allow the Archdiocese to plan and celebrate Mass with percentage-based limits rather than a 50-person cap.”

Bowser modified the city’s attendance limits in a Wednesday order, removing the 50-person limit for religious gatherings and instead capping attendance at 25 percent capacity with a maximum of 250 people.

The order still discourages large gatherings.

TRENDING: Viewers Spot Bizarre Occurrence When Needle Plunges Into Nurse's Arm at Televised Vaccination Ceremony

Bowser’s office has not responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Mary Margaret Olohan
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Dem Mayor Backs Down, Eases Worship Restrictions Following Lawsuit from Religious Leader
Dem Chicago Mayor Introduces Proposal Preventing Police from Assisting ICE
Health Care Worker Hospitalized with Serious Allergic Reaction to Pfizer's COVID Vaccine
DC City Council Wants To Release Violent Felons from Prison Early Amid Crime Wave
Supreme Court Sides with Colorado Church Challenging Restrictions on Religious Freedom
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×