Democrat PAC Says ‘Take Out’ Steve Scalise, the GOP Rep. Shot by Crazed Leftist

The Democrat political action group behind the campaign to impeach President Donald Trump has a new cause: running ads for donations emphasizing the need to “take out” House Majority Whip and victim of gun violence Steve Scalise.

The group — Mad Dog PAC — is a political action committee that “solicits contributions from concerned citizens to fund billboards censuring Trump, the GOP and the NRA.”

Its goal is simple: remove “treasonous” Republicans from Congress and replace them with Democrats who will impeach the president and work to “end” the National Rifle Association’s “powerful influence over our political system.”

Mad Dog’s donation strategy is likely to raise some eyebrows given that Scalise was attacked and nearly killed in 2017 at the Congressional Baseball Game.

A lone gunman shot Scalise, nearly taking his life on June 14, 2017. The bullet entered his body, shattering his hip and bones and tearing up some internal organs. The whip has spent much of the past year in and out of surgery and in recovery. He was still able to return to Congress in late September 2017.

The man who shot Scalise was an avid supporter of independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and other liberal causes.

He was a member of Facebook groups like “Terminate the Republican party,” “Expose Republican Fraud” and “Donald Trump is not my president.”

Sanders immediately responded to the news that the shooter had volunteered on his presidential campaign, condemning the man’s acts of violence.

“I have just been informed that the alleged shooter at the Republican baseball practice is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign,” Sanders said in a statement.

“I am sickened by this despicable act. Let me be as clear as I can be: Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms. Real change can only come about through nonviolent action, and anything else runs against our most deeply held American values.”

The ad hasn’t gone unnoticed in Scalise’s office, although officials said the GOP message going into November is stronger than Mad Dog’s ads.

“This kind of extreme rhetoric has no place in our politics,” Lauren Fine, press secretary for Scalise, told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Perhaps this left-wing group should channel their anger into more constructive behavior, like thanking President Trump for addressing the issues Americans actually care about, growing our economy and helping American workers provide for their families with the record number of jobs available and higher take-home pay thanks to Republican tax cuts and regulatory relief.”

Mad Dog is also targeting other GOP representatives with billboard attack ads, like House Freedom Caucus co-founder Jim Jordan and House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallern ewsfoundation.org.

