Democrat Prevails in New Mexico Special Election to Fill Empty US House Seat

Andrew Trunsky June 2, 2021 at 7:14am

New Mexico state Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat, won a special election to replace now-Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Stansbury, an environmental consultant first elected in 2018, beat fellow state Rep. Mark Moores by almost 25 points to represent the state’s 1st District, according to The New York Times.

Though Stansbury was favored in the race, her margin of victory was wider than expected.

Moores campaigned on law enforcement and accused Stansbury of being weak on crime.

Stansbury’s win gives Democrats 220 seats in the House, helping to pad their slim majority.

Republicans hold 211 seats following Republican Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers’ resignation last month.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Andrew Trunsky
