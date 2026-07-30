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Megan Moroney performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on July 10, 2026, in New York City.
Megan Moroney performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on July 10, 2026, in New York City. (John Lamparski / Getty Images)

Country Music Star Megan Moroney Breaks Down in Tears and Cancels Show After 3 Songs

 By Michael Schwarz  July 30, 2026 at 11:04am
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Rising country music star Megan Moroney thought she could get through her scheduled concert Tuesday night in Denver, Colorado.

As evidenced by her raspy voice, however, her health would not permit it.

In a clip posted to TikTok, a microphone-wielding Moroney, only three songs into her performance, informed her disappointed fans that she could not continue, prompting what sounded like encouragement from the audience.

The singer’s voice cracked as she grew emotional.

“I thought I did everything to make myself better,” she told her fans. “But then obviously… I just can’t play this show tonight.”

The 28-year-old “Tennessee Orange” singer then promised to “make it up” to concert attendees.

“I want to give you guys the show you deserve,” she added before her voice cracked.

Have you been to a concert in the last year?

At that point, the encouragement from her fans drowned out her words. Applause ensued, which appeared to bring more tears to her eyes.

“We love you!” one female fan yelled.

“I promise I’ll make it up to you guys, like, 10 times,” Moroney told them.

Finally, she departed the stage to cheers.

@imcampthomas love u sm meg. you are the best and we respect so much. hope u feel good #MEGANMORONEY #CLOUD9 #CLOUD9TOUR #CONCERT #DENVER @Megan Moroney @MoroneyHQ ♬ original sound – camp thomas
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Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, Denver’s Ball Arena announced the show’s cancellation.

According to KUSA-TV in Denver, Moroney published an apology afterward on Instagram, along with rescheduling details.

“That was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make and I’m so sorry to cancel the show tonight,” she wrote. “I never ever will give you guys a show that is not 100% and I knew that I was not capable of giving that to you tonight.”

“I will be back August 27, and all tickets purchased for tonight’s show will be honored for the new date,” she added. “If you can’t make the rescheduled date, refunds are available at the point of purchase.”

In March, Moroney’s third album, “Cloud 9,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

Last month, 77-year-old Motown and pop legend Lionel Richie also had to stop a concert mid-performance due to illness.

Likewise, last week 64-year-old rock legend Jon Bon Jovi abruptly ended a concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden due to a reported sinus infection.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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