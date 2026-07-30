Country Music Star Megan Moroney Breaks Down in Tears and Cancels Show After 3 Songs

Rising country music star Megan Moroney thought she could get through her scheduled concert Tuesday night in Denver, Colorado.

As evidenced by her raspy voice, however, her health would not permit it.

In a clip posted to TikTok, a microphone-wielding Moroney, only three songs into her performance, informed her disappointed fans that she could not continue, prompting what sounded like encouragement from the audience.

The singer’s voice cracked as she grew emotional.

“I thought I did everything to make myself better,” she told her fans. “But then obviously… I just can’t play this show tonight.”

The 28-year-old “Tennessee Orange” singer then promised to “make it up” to concert attendees.

“I want to give you guys the show you deserve,” she added before her voice cracked.

Have you been to a concert in the last year? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

At that point, the encouragement from her fans drowned out her words. Applause ensued, which appeared to bring more tears to her eyes.

“We love you!” one female fan yelled.

“I promise I’ll make it up to you guys, like, 10 times,” Moroney told them.

Finally, she departed the stage to cheers.

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, Denver’s Ball Arena announced the show’s cancellation.

Megan is unable to continue her performance this evening due to illness, and we must end the show at this time. Please allow event staff to direct you to the nearest exit, and we will follow up with more information as soon as we’re able. We will provide further updates as soon… — Ball Arena (@ballarenadenver) July 29, 2026

According to KUSA-TV in Denver, Moroney published an apology afterward on Instagram, along with rescheduling details.

“That was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make and I’m so sorry to cancel the show tonight,” she wrote. “I never ever will give you guys a show that is not 100% and I knew that I was not capable of giving that to you tonight.”

“I will be back August 27, and all tickets purchased for tonight’s show will be honored for the new date,” she added. “If you can’t make the rescheduled date, refunds are available at the point of purchase.”

In March, Moroney’s third album, “Cloud 9,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

Last month, 77-year-old Motown and pop legend Lionel Richie also had to stop a concert mid-performance due to illness.

Likewise, last week 64-year-old rock legend Jon Bon Jovi abruptly ended a concert at New York City’s Madison Square Garden due to a reported sinus infection.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.