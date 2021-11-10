Share
News
Gas prices around $5 per gallon are displayed at Valero and Chevron stations in Mill Valley, California, on Oct. 12.
Gas prices around $5 per gallon are displayed at Valero and Chevron stations in Mill Valley, California, on Oct. 12. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Democrat Sen Admits Inflation Is Getting Worse, Says DC Can 'No Longer Ignore the Economic Pain'

 By Dillon Burroughs  November 10, 2021 at 9:18am
Share

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday that the nation’s “record inflation” is getting worse and that officials in Washington “can no longer ignore the economic pain” Americans have experienced during President Joe Biden’s first year in office.

Manchin’s statement came as the Department of Labor announced U.S. consumer prices rose more than 6 percent in October, the biggest surge in more than three decades, according to CNBC.

“By all accounts, the threat posed by record inflation to the American people is not ‘transitory’ and is instead getting worse,” the senator tweeted.

“From the grocery store to the gas pump, Americans know the inflation tax is real and DC can no longer ignore the economic pain Americans feel every day,” he added.

Trending:
Biden Responds to Skyrocketing Gas Prices by Thinking About Shutting Down Another American Pipeline

Manchin also commented on the nation’s rising inflation last week.

“West Virginians are concerned about rising inflation. We cannot throw caution to the wind & continue to pile on debt that our country can’t afford,” he tweeted Nov. 3.

In September, the personal consumption expenditures price index rose at an annual rate of 4.4 percent, the fastest pace of inflation since January 1991, according to CNBC.

Even without soaring food and energy costs, year-over-year inflation hit the highest rate since May 1991 at 3.6 percent.

As prices went up, personal income declined 1 percent in September.

Jason Furman, who led the White House Council of Economic Advisers under former President Barack Obama, said government spending is to blame.

“The original sin was an oversized American Rescue Plan. It contributed to both higher output but also higher prices,” Furman said, according to The New York Times.

Related:
Company Behind Popular Snack Brand Announces Big Change Due to Inflation

Since then, inflation has been “everywhere,” Republican Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas said. “You can’t live your life without seeing your paycheck buy less.”

The new Labor Department figures showed fuel prices skyrocketed 12.3 percent for the month and 59.1 percent since last year, according to CNBC. The price of food was up 0.9 percent in October and 5.3 percent for the year.

It had been an article of faith in the Biden White House that the inflation was a side effect of the economy restarting and would settle down soon.

Is Joe Biden to blame for the nation's raging inflation?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who this week said inflation would remain high through mid-2022, tried to pitch sunshine despite Friday’s bleak report.

“Year-over-year inflation remains high and will for some time simply because of what’s already happened in the first months of the year,” Yellen said. “But monthly rates I believe will come down in the second half of the year.

“I think we’ll see a return to levels close to 2 percent.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Democrat Sen Admits Inflation Is Getting Worse, Says DC Can 'No Longer Ignore the Economic Pain'
Judge Drops Charge in Kyle Rittenhouse Case as State Rests Case
Abbott Invites Veterans to State Capitol After City Cancels Parade: 'We Celebrate Our Nation's Heroes'
Human Smugglers Ferry Illegal Immigrants to National Guard in Coordinated Effort Captured on Video
'Insane': Hawley Blasts Dem Plan to Keep Criminal Illegal Immigrants in Country
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.