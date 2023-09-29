Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein Dies at 90

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the oldest and longest-serving female member of Congress, has died at the age of 90, it was announced on Friday morning.

No cause of death was immediately available at the time of the announcement, CNN reported.

The veteran lawmaker was celebrated online by her colleagues in the House and Senate on both sides of the aisle in the minutes after the announcement of her passing:

Senator Feinstein was a political pioneer with a historic career of public service. Intelligent, hard working & always treated everyone with courtesy & respect. May God grant her eternal rest. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 29, 2023

Devastated to hear of the passing of my longtime friend, Senator Dianne Feinstein. Through her tenure in Congress, she was a leader for women’s rights and a trailblazer for women elected officials. My heart is with her entire family. Dianne will be terribly missed. — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (@gillibrandny) September 29, 2023

Erin and I were saddened to hear of the death of Senator Dianne Feinstein. It has been an honor to serve with her in the Senate and on the Judiciary Committee. No one was more welcoming when I came to the Senate than she, and no one was a better example. She was tough, incredibly… — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 29, 2023

Senator Feinstein was a trailblazer for women in California politics, and her leadership on gun violence prevention and anti-torture made our nation more just. I wish her loved ones strength during this difficult time. — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) September 29, 2023

Dianne Feinstein lived a life of service, blazing a path for women in the Senate and girls across our nation. In the face of tragedy and tribulations throughout her career, she was fearless. Our prayers are with her loved ones. — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) September 29, 2023

Senator Dianne Feinstein was a champion for Gun Violence Prevention that broke barriers at all levels of government. We wouldn’t have had an assault weapons ban if it wasn’t for Senator Feinstein and due to her tireless work, we will win it back. May her memory be a blessing. https://t.co/4hBdgkYcV6 — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) September 29, 2023

Our nation has lost an icon and a trailblazer. Senator Dianne Feinstein will be remembered as a fearless advocate for safety and a champion for California. May her memory be a blessing and her legacy live on in the next generation of leaders. https://t.co/Y6BvsOTIkl — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) September 29, 2023

Feinstein was the first woman elected to represent California in the Senate.

The former mayor of San Francisco was first elected to the upper chamber in 1992 and she was due to retire in January 2025, after she announced she would not seek another term next fall.

Feinstein was born in the city on June 22, 1933.

In recent months, since a prolonged absence earlier this year due to health issues, Feinstein had declined calls on her to resign.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom had previously vowed to appoint a black woman to replace her in the event she did retire early.

Feinstein was known throughout her career for her opposition to gun rights and for her support of abortion.

Her third husband, Richard Blum, whom she married in 1980, died in February of last year at the age of 86.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a Biblical worldview and speak truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let big tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our Editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.