DeSantis and Newsom Agree to Prime-Time Showdown on Fox News

A date has been set for the much-anticipated debate between Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

After more than a year of back-and-forth and cross-country barbs, the two have agreed to face off on a stage Nov. 30 during a forum moderated by Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Fox News announced the debate on Monday in a news release, dubbing the event the “red vs. blue state debate.”

“FOX News Channel’s Sean Hannity will moderate a red vs. blue state debate between Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom on November 30th,” the release stated.

“The 90-minute debate, which will take place at a location to be determined in Georgia, will air on FNC’s Hannity at 9 PM/ET.”

Hannity also issued a statement about the debate.

“I’m looking forward to providing viewers with an informative debate about the everyday issues and governing philosophies that impact the lives of every American,” the network host said.

On the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, DeSantis said he is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to face Newsom.

“I look forward to the opportunity to debate Gavin Newsom over our very different visions for the future of our country,” DeSantis said.

Decline is a choice and success is attainable. As President, I will lead America’s revival. I look forward to the opportunity to debate Gavin Newsom over our very different visions for the future of our country. pic.twitter.com/wuh0jRXFdg — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 25, 2023

Newsom had not commented on the debate publicly as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

DeSantis and Newsom have taken shots at one another in the media for some time. Each has visited the other’s respective state to show the contrast in governance.

While visiting a Florida college earlier this year, Newsom attempted to portray the state as an authoritarian haven for “hate” while citing DeSantis policies that prevent educators from indoctrinating children with far-left ideas about sex and race.

Will DeSantis beat Newsom? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Fifty years on, voting rights, on civil rights, LGBTQ rights, abortion rights, contraceptive rights, all of that at threat, state after state, led by your state and your governor with a zest for demonization and othering people,” Newsom told students at the New College of Florida in April, Sarasotas’s Herald-Tribune reported.

Over the summer, DeSantis visited San Francisco to highlight to Americans the consequences of the state’s Democratic leadership.

Leadership matters. Cities like San Francisco that have embraced leftist policies have destroyed the quality of life of their citizens and sparked an exodus of productive people to greener pastures. We need to restore sanity across this country. pic.twitter.com/LF86omZ1e6 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 20, 2023

In June, Hannity proposed a debate between the two governors during an interview with Newsom.

Two months later, he asked DeSantis about such a debate and the Florida Republican agreed.

The debate between California and Florida is already over. People have been voting with their feet for years. But the debate about the future of our country is one we need to have. I’m game to talk about my plans to reverse the decline in this country anytime, anywhere, because… pic.twitter.com/BbUKix8s5E — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 3, 2023

“The debate between California and Florida is already over. People have been voting with their feet for years,” DeSantis stated. “But the debate about the future of our country is one we need to have.”

Florida’s governor – a 2024 presidential hopeful – added, “I’m game to talk about my plans to reverse the decline in this country anytime, anywhere, because I have the best vision for the future of our country.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.