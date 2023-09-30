There is something about children that brings out an innate, protective instinct.

It’s natural, occurring in all species.

Most animals will fight to the death to protect their offspring.

And many animals bind together to protect the youngest in the group.

But the madness of wokeness is eroding our basic God-given instincts and replacing them with a warped sense of compassion — for evil.

Earlier this year, Washington state enacted a law that would release Level-3 sex offenders from McNeil Island into local communities. These offenders included convicted pedophiles likely to re-offend and were called the “worst of the worst,” according to The Post Millenial.

That news outlet reported one of the inmates of McNeil Island, Calvin Malone, “worked as a Boy Scout troop leader in various states across the country, as well as with an organization that works with at-risk youth. In these roles, he molested numerous boys and was convicted of sex crimes in California, Oregon, and Washington.”

ARE YOUR KIDS AT RISK?🧵: If you have been wondering if Washington Democrats dumped a level-3 sex offender from McNeil Island in your neighborhood, check out this list of locations This is only a partial list. These offenders have been called “the worst of the worst” pic.twitter.com/zAjbfqqW8q — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) February 13, 2023



Washington’s Democratic Governor Jay Inslee, Democratic Attorney General Bob Ferguson and others worked with state departments to proceed with plans to depopulate McNeil Island, which was designated as a civil commitment center in the 1980s for individuals convicted of sex crimes and deemed likely to engage in repeat sexual violence due to mental abnormalities or personality disorders.

The new legislation required “equitable distribution” of these offenders according to “fair share” principles, which required every county in the state to provide housing for these predators.

People in Enumclaw, WA are furious. Washington Democrats are releasing level 3 sex offenders, the most likely to re-offend, into their neighborhoods with no notice and this is officials’ answer to keeping kids safe pic.twitter.com/fIAvuNeFhZ — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) February 10, 2023

.@wethegoverned on why Dems want to roll back sex offender restrictions: WA was the first to require a sex offender registry & public notice…the rest of the country…all imitated WA” “If they can start to roll it back in WA… they can start to roll it back everywhere else” pic.twitter.com/D222Bxc178 — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) September 28, 2023

Now, based on the same 2021 law, the State Sex Offender Policy Board is considering recommendations for the Legislature that might make it illegal even to notify communities when a sex offender is placed in the area, according to The Center Square.

A new draft examining post-conviction policies states, “Even accounting for low rates of reporting for sexual offenses, those convicted of a sex offense have some of the lowest recidivism rates compared to individuals convicted of a non-sex offense.

“This is also true for individuals convicted of sex offenses against children,” the draft continues.

The draft also states that, while sex offenses are “distinctively unsettling and injurious,” “punishments like registration, public access, community notification, and residency restrictions conclusively do not reduce recidivism rates.”

Instead, the draft proposes prioritizing reintegration, social support, stable living conditions and steady employment to deter repeat offenses.

Additionally, the recommendations suggest a “strong presumption” against GPS monitoring, residency restrictions and internet access limits for convicted sex offenders. The draft recommends applying these restrictions only on a case-by-case basis.

Inslee also line-item vetoed a provision that would have informed communities of violent predators. Now his committees don’t want to public to have access to sex offense registries and want other “burdens” such as GPS monitoring and residency restrictions to be banned. pic.twitter.com/5tGvXgfLxJ — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) September 27, 2023

It is hard to fathom how the writers of this post-conviction policy draft can sleep at night.

Never mind the fact that the draft does not mention what studies they base their conclusion about recidivism on; the point is irrelevant.

Even if we take it for a fact that sex predators are less likely to re-offend than regular criminals, all it takes is one previous offender to attack one child — or adult.

Can the panel truly justify releasing these criminals into unsuspecting communities based on a fingers-crossed belief about recidivism?

Are they so concerned about the neighborly show of “social support” to violent sex offenders that they have to even consider limiting their internet access on a “case by case basis?” Heaven forbid the poor deviants don’t get 24/7 access to Pornhub.

This upside-down idea of justice that victimizes the innocent in order to cater to criminals has already turned Seattle into a scene from a dystopian novel.

SHOCK: Target $TGT is closing stores in Democrat-controlled cities including New York City, Seattle, San Francisco, and Portland citing theft and the risk of deadly violence against its associates. Imagine cities too unsafe for Target – Bidenomics. https://t.co/Dp5Uj96HMZ pic.twitter.com/HjlvuCLoxJ — @amuse (@amuse) September 26, 2023

But releasing sex criminals into unsuspecting neighborhoods takes it to another level.

It’s like “The Purge,” but it just keeps going.

