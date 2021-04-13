Amid rioting and looting after an officer-involved shooting near Minneapolis, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan has demanded an end to the police.

On Sunday, a Brooklyn Center police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright. The killing of Wright, a 20-year-old black man, by a white police officer triggered looting and rioting in the Minneapolis suburb.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said the officer who shot Wright appeared to have mistaken their service weapon for their Taser and accidentally fired the gun, according to the Star-Tribune.

As officials called for calm, Tlaib used her Twitter account to call for the abolition of all forms of law and order.

“It wasn’t an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist,” she tweeted. “Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed.”

It wasn’t an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2021

Tlaib was seconded by other members of the self-proclaimed “squad” of House progressives.

We are sick and heartbroken. In the closing days of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, Brooklyn Center police killed 20 year old Daunte Wright, another Black man, during a traffic stop. This violence is a basic part of police interactions with communities of color. It must stop. pic.twitter.com/bCqp3xRnT8 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 12, 2021

“This violence is a basic part of police interactions with communities of color. It must stop,” Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota tweeted.

From slave patrols to traffic stops. We can’t reform this. https://t.co/Z4JV3iWUKF — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 12, 2021

“From slave patrols to traffic stops. We can’t reform this,” Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts chimed in.

Many pushed back at Tlaib’s comments.

An elected United States representative, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, wants an end to policing. Ok, we can start with the police that protect you. Lead by example. https://t.co/NEEYfBaVQw — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 13, 2021

He actually wasn’t. There was no aggression until he resisted arrest and tried to run. Does that warrant his death? Absolutely not and the officer should be held accountable. Does it also negate your dishonest and forced narrative? Yep. — Samuel Alexander (@alex_etal) April 12, 2021

Insane. “No more policing” It doesn’t get more explicit than this that Democrats want to abolish the police. https://t.co/GPYF9qkpmg — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 13, 2021

Another way to say I can afford to live in a completely safe neighborhood & I don’t care about those who can not afford to move. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) April 13, 2021

Sounds like a call for total anarchy. I wonder if Twitter will remove this post. — Trey Wimberly (@TreyWimberly2) April 12, 2021

On Monday, rioting over Wright’s death led to more than 40 people being arrested. Multiple businesses in Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis were looted during rioting that began Sunday night.

