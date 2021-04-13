Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Democratic Congresswoman Calls for Total Lawlessness: 'No More Policing'

×
By Jack Davis
Published April 13, 2021 at 10:48am
Mewe Share P Share

Amid rioting and looting after an officer-involved shooting near Minneapolis, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan has demanded an end to the police.

On Sunday, a Brooklyn Center police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright. The killing of Wright, a 20-year-old black man, by a white police officer triggered looting and rioting in the Minneapolis suburb.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said the officer who shot Wright appeared to have mistaken their service weapon for their Taser and accidentally fired the gun, according to the Star-Tribune.

Is this a dangerous comment?

As officials called for calm, Tlaib used her Twitter account to call for the abolition of all forms of law and order.

“It wasn’t an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist,” she tweeted. “Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed.”

TRENDING: Sylvester Stallone Joins Mar-a-Lago Club, Liberals Lose Their Minds: Report

Tlaib was seconded by other members of the self-proclaimed “squad” of House progressives.

“This violence is a basic part of police interactions with communities of color. It must stop,” Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota tweeted.

“From slave patrols to traffic stops. We can’t reform this,” Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts chimed in.

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Fires Biting Shot at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the 'Squad'

Many pushed back at Tlaib’s comments.

On Monday, rioting over Wright’s death led to more than 40 people being arrested. Multiple businesses in Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis were looted during rioting that began Sunday night.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Democratic Congresswoman Calls for Total Lawlessness: 'No More Policing'
Armed Civilians Guard Minnesota Stores as Rioting and Looting Erupts for a Second Night
FDA and CDC Call for Halt of COVID Vaccine That Has Already Been Given to Millions of Americans
Dozens of Prominent CEOs Scheme to Thwart Common-Sense Voting Laws
Real-World Study Finds Pfizer Vaccine Has 1 Gaping Flaw
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×