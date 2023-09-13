Share
Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola of Alaska speaks to supporters at a watch party on November 08, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola of Alaska speaks to supporters at a watch party on November 08, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Democratic Congresswomen's Husband Dies in Plane Crash: 'We Are Devastated'

 By Johnathan Jones  September 13, 2023 at 10:12am
The husband of Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola of Alaska died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning, the congresswoman’s staff announced on social media.

In a statement attributed to her communications director Sam Erickson, it was divulged the first-term Democratic lawmaker’s husband Eugene Peltola had been killed.

“We are devastated to share that Mary’s husband, Eugene Peltola Jr.- ‘Buzzy’ to all of us who knew and loved him — passed away earlier this morning following a plane accident in Alaska,” the statement read.

Erickson continued:

“He was one of those people that was obnoxiously good at everything. He had a delightful sense of humor that lightened the darkest moments. He was definitely the cook in the family. And family was most important to him.

“He was completely devoted to his parents, kids, siblings, extended family, and friends — and he simply adored Mary.”

The statement concluded Peltola was heading home to Alaska to grieve:

“We are heartbroken for the family’s loss. Mary is returning home to be with their family, and we ask that their privacy be respected during this time.

“Our team will continue to meet with constituents and carry on the work of the office while Mary and her family grieve.”

CBS News reported no details about the plane crash have been made available but that the National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the crash of a single-engine aircraft in western Alaska.

The NTSB said on X, formerly Twitter, it was investigating an incident near the town of St. Mary’s.

The Federal Aviation Administration told the network the crash resulted in a single fatality.

Eugene Peltola was the regional director of the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Alaska, Politico reported.

Peltola was controversially elected last November during her state’s first ranked-choice voting election since the death of long-serving GOP congressman Don Young.

Young represented the state in the House from 1973 until he died aboard a flight in March of last year.

Young replaced former Rep. Nick Begich, who went missing in 1972 and was presumed to have died in an airplane crash.

No wreckage was ever found, nor were the congressman’s remains.

Conversation