Democratic DC Lawmaker Arrested by FBI

 By Jack Davis  August 19, 2024 at 6:55am
A Democratic member of Washington D.C.’s City Council was arrested Sunday.

Trayon White Sr. was taken into custody Sunday by the FBI, according to The Washngton Post.

No explanation for the arrest of the council member heading for a third-term victory in November was released.

D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson issued a statement on the arrest, according to WTOP-TV.

“Both public trust and integrity in elected officials is critically important,” the statement said. “We’re trying to gather the facts at this time.”

In a comment to WTTG-TV,  Mendelson indicated he was unaware of the reason White was detained.

“I’m anxious to get more details to understand what the situation is,” he said. “You all know as much as I know.”

Are there other Democratic politicians that should be arrested?

Frederick Cooke Jr., White’s attorney, told the Post he had not yet spoken to his client.

“I am trying to get in contact with him and speak to my client and decide how we are going to proceed,” Cooke said.

Earlier this year, the District of Columbia’s campaign finance office fined White $40,000 over two previous campaigns – his re-election to the council in 2020 and a mayoral campaign in 2022.

The committee said White did not provide documents to correct discrepancies in spending and contributions.

Those had not been resolved at the time of White’s arrest.

The Post reported that as of about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Mike Stock, who lives in the same apartment building as White, said FBI agents entered the building while carrying battering rams. About 10 agents were involved in the arrest.

In 2018, White caused a brief furor after suggesting the weather was controlled by Jews, according to Fox News.

A since-deleted video warned of “climate manipulation.”

“And D.C. keep talking about, ‘We’re a resilient city.’ And that’s a model based off the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man,” White said. “Be careful.”

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
