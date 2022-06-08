Share
Democratic Lawmaker 'Jokes' About Mandatory 'Drag Queen Story Time' for All K-12 Students

 By Jack Davis  June 7, 2022 at 5:49pm
A California state senator suggested making “drag queen story time” a public school requirement.

Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener, whose district covers San Francisco, tweeted his comment after Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton announced that he was filing a bill that would prohibit children from attending drag shows, according to Fox News.

“This guy just gave me a bill idea: Offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum,” Wiener tweeted. “Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement.”

According to Fox, Wiener’s office said the remarks were a “joke.”

However, many found it no laughing matter.

Slaton said his bill was necessary after a video circulated online of a drag show in Dallas that was called “Drag the Kids to Pride” and included children in the audience.

“The events of this past weekend were horrifying and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children,” Slaton said in a news release.

“As a father of two young children, I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and the rest of my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either.”

“I promised my voters that I would stand up for their values and fight to protect Texas kids,” he said.

“I was re-elected on that promise and I intend to keep it by authoring legislation to defend kids from being subjected to drag shows and other inappropriate events. I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this important legislation.”

Slaton eventually responded to Wiener’s comment, “This man is a California legislator. He is clearly sick. Please join me in praying for him.”

Wiener’s comment came as San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday the creation of a “drag laureate” program.

“San Francisco’s new Drag Laureate program will provide a drag performer with a platform and $35,000 stipend to participate and host community events, and serve as an ambassador for San Francisco to the LGBTQ, arts, nightlife, and entertainment communities,” the mayor’s office said in a news release.

The $35,000 stipend was included in Breed’s proposed budget.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
