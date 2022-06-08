A California state senator suggested making “drag queen story time” a public school requirement.

Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener, whose district covers San Francisco, tweeted his comment after Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton announced that he was filing a bill that would prohibit children from attending drag shows, according to Fox News.

“This guy just gave me a bill idea: Offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum,” Wiener tweeted. “Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement.”

This guy just gave me a bill idea: Offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum. Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement. https://t.co/Sogz2Ag8jV — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 7, 2022

According to Fox, Wiener’s office said the remarks were a “joke.”

However, many found it no laughing matter.

Yes, Democrats please go with this. Come out fully in support of child drag shows. Shout about it from the rooftops. Let your groomer flag fly. Make sure all the voters know. https://t.co/8Dp2CW7XAr — Best selling LGBT children’s author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 7, 2022

“It isn’t happening and it’s good that it is” https://t.co/uCNvkoZnMN — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 7, 2022

They are already doing something similar in NYC. A drag group is funded by tax dollars to go around to dozens of elementary-high schools to do drag queen story time and teach kids how to apply drag makeup. https://t.co/LIJvnZcwfs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 7, 2022

Slaton said his bill was necessary after a video circulated online of a drag show in Dallas that was called “Drag the Kids to Pride” and included children in the audience.

“The events of this past weekend were horrifying and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children,” Slaton said in a news release.

“As a father of two young children, I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and the rest of my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either.”

“I promised my voters that I would stand up for their values and fight to protect Texas kids,” he said.

“I was re-elected on that promise and I intend to keep it by authoring legislation to defend kids from being subjected to drag shows and other inappropriate events. I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this important legislation.”

Slaton eventually responded to Wiener’s comment, “This man is a California legislator. He is clearly sick. Please join me in praying for him.”

This man is a California legislator. He is clearly sick. Please join me in praying for him. https://t.co/YI55gXRFPA — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) June 7, 2022

Wiener’s comment came as San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday the creation of a “drag laureate” program.

“San Francisco’s new Drag Laureate program will provide a drag performer with a platform and $35,000 stipend to participate and host community events, and serve as an ambassador for San Francisco to the LGBTQ, arts, nightlife, and entertainment communities,” the mayor’s office said in a news release.

The $35,000 stipend was included in Breed’s proposed budget.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.