No More: Texas Lawmakers Moving to Put An End to Despicable 'Child Drag' Shows

Enough is enough.

A Texas lawmaker is introducing legislation to put an end to drag queen performances in the presence of children in the state.

Rep. Bryan Slaton of Rose City announced in a Monday tweet that he intends to file legislation to criminalize the practice in the next legislative session.

Drag shows are no place for a child. I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either. I will be filing legislation to address this issue in the new #txlege . pic.twitter.com/R7NkX7ADBR — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) June 6, 2022

Slaton announced the legislation in response to disturbing video footage captured at an Oak Lawn homosexual bar over the weekend.

The establishment hosted a “family-friendly” drag queen show with children in attendance on Saturday.

Video from the event shows male transsexuals dressed as strip club performers dancing in the presence of children.

Footage from inside the gay bar in Dallas, Texas (Mr. Misster) that hosted the drag show for children as part of #PrideMonth. Video by @TaylerUSA. pic.twitter.com/JX1jkxkX13 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2022

The sick event — billed as “Bring the Kids to Pride” — featured the phrase “it’s not gonna lick itself” in neon letters.

The drag event for children at a gay bar in Dallas, Texas was called “Drag the Kids to Pride.” It was held at the Mr. Misster gay bar & club. Children & transvestites danced in front of an electronic sign that read, “It’s not gonna lick itself.” pic.twitter.com/tcgiqhqCbH — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2022

Dallas Police arrived at the scene of the performance, but the authorities allowed the event to proceed.

Slaton, a former pastor, indicated that Speaker Dean Phelan and Texas House Republicans find the child drag show equally objectionable.

It’s possible Slaton’s legislation will find broad support in the Texas legislature, although leftists have accused the performance’s critics of discrimination against homosexuals.

Far-left protesters follow & physically confront a black man who protested a drag show for children at a gay bar in Dallas, Texas. Video by @TaylerUSA. pic.twitter.com/jhqxtc28uS — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2022

Slaton previously backed legislation to bar surgeons from performing “gender transition” castration surgeries on minors.

There is no such thing as a “family-friendly drag show.”

These inherently sexualized events are completely inappropriate for children.

Americans enjoy a wide range of personal freedoms under the Constitution.

These include the right for adults to attend drag show events, or not.

That distinction stops with children, who cannot consent to sexual activity.

